MSDF officer attempts suicide with gun aboard destroyer

TOKYO —

A Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s attempted to kill himself with a gun aboard a destroyer at the Yokosuka base outside Tokyo on Saturday morning, the MSDF said.

The officer, in his 20s, is believed to have shot himself in the stomach in the early morning aboard the Takanami. He is not in a life-threatening condition, and the gun was found on the floor nearby, it said.

Guns are normally kept inside an armament locker on the ship, according to the MSDF.

An MSDF member committed suicide on a different destroyer earlier this month, a source close to the maritime defense force said, adding that a police unit within the force has been questioning the member’s superiors and colleagues in connection with the case.

    Dango bong

    aim for the head if you actually want to do it, this guy had no intention of dying

