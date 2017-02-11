Nearly half of married couples sexless in Japan: survey

National ( 11 )

TOKYO —

Nearly half of married couples in Japan said they have not had sex in more than a month, meaning they are effectively in a sexless relationship, a private survey showed Friday.

Among 655 married men and women aged 16 to 49 surveyed, the ratio of respondents who said they were sexless rose to a record-high 47.2%, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous tally in 2014, the Japan Family Planning Association said.

The association released the results at a time when the country is struggling with a declining birth rate, a factor behind its shrinking population.

The percentage of sexless couples stood at 31.9% in 2004, when the survey was first conducted by the organization. In the latest survey, there was no substantial difference among genders, with 47.3% of married men and 47.1% of women saying they were sexless.

By age, people aged between 45 and 49 showed the highest portion of being sexless, according to the survey conducted from last October to November.

“The tendency of being in a sexless marriage has increased further,” said Kunio Kitamura, the association’s president.

Asked why they were reluctant to have sex, 22.3% of women replied it was “troublesome” to do so, and 20.1% said they just did not do so after having children. Among men, 35.2% said they were “tired from work.”

But the tally did not find a correlative relationship between working hours and tendency toward being sexless.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

11 Comments

  • -1

    gogogo

    Where's the government panels trying to fix this? I would be glad if my tax money could fix this!

  • 1

    SenseNotSoCommon

    I wonder what the criteria for sexless are.

    The physical and mental health benefits of physical intimacy cannot be stressed enough, and should be preached from the rooftops by our (otherwise) nanny state.

  • 1

    John Beara

    married couple... aged 16 !?

  • 3

    BertieWooster

    Among 655 married men and women aged 16 to 49 surveyed

    Let's get this straight. The Japan Family Planning guys made this blanket statement about the WHOLE POPULATION of Japan after interviewing 655 people. People who may or may not have been telling the truth.

    This is NOT to be taken seriously.

  • 0

    randomnator

    People who may or may not have been telling the truth.This is NOT to be taken seriously.

    then any survey? The conclusion is a logical one. Why would people lie about having sex in an anonymous survey? If anything the males would lie on the positive side.

  • 2

    carpboy

    Nearly half of married couples in Japan said they have not had sex in more than a month...

    ... with each other. What about with other people ?

  • 1

    Kabukilover

    They may be getting sex outside marriage. That would make for an interesting survey.

  • 0

    DaDude

    Can't speak from a woman's perspective but what kind of man doesn't want sex? Even tired or flu-ridden, it is on my brain.

  • 1

    jcapan

    What carpboy said. Anyone who's been around a bunch of salarymen knows a significant % of them pursue extracurricular activities and aren't particularly embarrassed about it either.

  • -2

    sensei258

    That's funny, since I'm reading this less than an hour after my latest.

  • 0

    Strangerland

    I wonder what the criteria for sexless are.

    Less than once a month.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 11-17, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 11-17, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search