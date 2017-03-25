New high school textbooks have more descriptions on defense policies

TOKYO —

New textbooks authorized for use in Japan’s senior high schools from April next year contain more descriptions on foreign and defense policies undertaken by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government, such as the ability to engage in collective self-defense, according to the results of the education ministry’s latest textbook screening disclosed Friday.

According to the outcome of the screening of textbooks to be mainly used by second-year senior high school students, many textbooks explain on what grounds Japan can exercise the right to collective self-defense under the security legislation enacted in 2015.

As for Japan’s territorial claims that are disputed by other countries, all eight civics textbooks screened by the ministry say the Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are an “inherent part” of Japanese territory.

Gleaned from the results of the screening is an increasing tendency of school textbooks to toe the government’s positions on defense, territorial and historical issues, based on the ministry’s screening criteria and related guidelines that were amended in January 2014.

Following the disclosure, South Korea filed a diplomatic protest with Japan, disputing Tokyo’s claim to the pair of South Korean-controlled islets described in the newly authorized textbooks and calling for an “immediate correction.” Seoul calls them Dokdo.

There was no immediate response from China or Taiwan over the Senkakus. China and Taiwan both claim them, calling them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

Many newly authorized textbooks, meanwhile, mentioned the word “ijime,” or bullying, amid national attention paid to media reports about the bullying of children who fled from their homes in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan following the 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

