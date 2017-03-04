New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami

SENDAI —

A new shopping center built on elevated land opened Friday in a northeastern Japan town devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, featuring shops that had been operating out of temporary buildings since then.

Marking a new phase in reconstruction of the Miyagi Prefecture town of Minamisanriku, hard hit by the disaster on March 11, 2011, 28 shops opened at the new Minaminsanriku Sun Sun Shopping Village in six wooden buildings designed by famed architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed the new National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

Hideo Kitamura, a 67-year-old Hyogo Prefecture resident who had been volunteering in the town since the disaster, said, “There was nothing when I came at first as everything was swept away. This is the result of the collective hard work done by the whole town.”

The shops include restaurants serving fresh local seafood, a hair salon and souvenir shops. Of the 32 businesses that had been operating at the temporary shopping center, 23 moved into the permanent shopping center together with five other shops.

“I was able to buy tasty seafood after a long time. I will keep coming,” said Syuya Ogata, 72, who came to shop from the adjacent city of Kesennuma.

Floral wreaths and colorful flags were placed in front of each shop in celebration of their opening.

“I hope the shopping arcade and the town will thrive,” said Eishi Chiba, 61, who has a seaweed shop at the new arcade.

The new shopping center is located near the town’s disaster prevention building where 43 people died in the disaster, and land-raising work is continuing in areas nearby.

It is part of the new town under construction, where a seafood processing plant and a large supermarket among other facilities are scheduled to open.

A rapid transit bus system, replacing the area’s devastated railways, will have a stop nearby.

“We hope local residents and people from across Japan and the world will visit,” said Hiroaki Miura, the 58-year-old president of Minamisanriku Town Future, which operates the shopping arcade, at the opening ceremony.

Some, however, complained about the lack of convenient means to travel from residential areas to the shopping center. “It is far and it is tough to walk to here. It would be nice to have buses running,” said Nobuko Katsukura, 87, who lives on a hill in the town.

Minamisanriku Mayor Jin Sato noted that the temporary Sun Sun Village had brought many visitors and said he hoped the new shopping arcade will continue to do so.

The temporary shopping arcade opened about a year after the disaster.

