New Year's Fire Review to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday

TOKYO —

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called “dezomeshiki,” will take place at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen will perform acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.

In all, about 2,700 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships will be mobilized for the event.

Admission to the area is free. Tokyo Big Sight is about a 3 minute walk from Kokusai-Tenjiro Seimon Station on the Yurikamome Line.

