Niigata governor tells TEPCO nuclear plant to stay shut

National ( 1 )

Tokyo Electric Power Co's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant Reuters file photo

NIIGATA —

The governor of Niigata Prefecture has reiterated his opposition to the restart of Tokyo Electric Power Co’s (TEPCO’s) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, adding it may take a few years to review the pre-conditions for restart.

During a meeting with TEPCO Chairman Fumio Sudo and President Naomi Hirose on Thursday, Governor Ryuichi Yoneyama, who was elected in October on his anti-nuclear platform, repeated his pledge to keep the plant shut unless a fuller explanation of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster was provided.

He also said that evacuation plans for people in Niigata in case of a nuclear accident and the health impacts that the Fukushima accident have had would need to be reviewed before discussing the nuclear plant’s restart.

The restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the world’s largest, is key to helping TEPCO rebound from the aftermath of the 2011 disaster at its Fukushima-Daiichi plant.

The Japanese government last month nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the disaster to 21.5 trillion yen ($185 billion), increasing the pressure on TEPCO to step up reform and improve its performance.

Many of Japan’s reactors are still going through a relicensing process by a new regulator set up after the Fukushima disaster, the world’s worst since Chernobyl in 1986.

Shutting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant for additional years would mean that the company would have to continue relying heavily on fossil fuel-fired power generation such as natural gas.

Governors do not have the legal authority to prevent restarts but their agreement is usually required before a plant can resume operations.

Three reactors at TEPCO’s Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant melted down after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck Japan in March 2011, triggering a tsunami that devastated a swathe of Japan’s northeastern coastline and killed more than 15,000 people.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    smithinjapan

    How about TEPCO shaping up first be a requirement for restart and a return to the black, rather than TEPCO demand they return to the black before improving their performance and making up for their failures? Too much to ask?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search