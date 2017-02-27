Nintendo files suit against go-kart company MariCar

Photo by Nano Betts

TOKYO —

Popular game maker Nintendo has filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against a Tokyo go-kart rental company and is seeking damages of 10 million yen over copyright infringement of its popular racing game “Mario Kart.”

The software developing giant is suing both the Shinagawa-based company MariCar and its CEO, Yuseke Yamazaki. Nintendo claims that MariCar promoted its business (whose slogan promises renters “Real Life Mario Kart”) without obtaining permission to use the iconic video game characters and costumes for their go-kart tours around the metropolis.

The go-karts have become especially popular with foreigners visiting and living in Japan

But looking at the case through a legal lens, what laws did MariCar violate and what is the real aim behind Nintendo’s litigation?

First off, there is no contractual relationship tying the capital gains obtained by MariCar (whose name is supposedly an abbreviation of “Mario Kart”) with Nintendo. Nevertheless, riders utilizing the go-karts on public roads rented costumes depicting the “poster children” of Nintendo (Super Mario and Luigi, to name a few) and then these images were used for publicity and sales promotion without Nintendo’s permission, the Kyoto-based company claims.

Nintendo reportedly warned MariCar prior to the lawsuit filed last Friday, claiming that their playoff of “Super Hero” racing with “Super Hero” costumes was both a copyright infringement and unfair competition. This lawsuit could mean “game over” for the equally popular go-kart rental company.

MariCar’s website was not accessible on Monday morning.

10 Comments

  • -1

    Thunderbird

    so if I dress like Pikachu now they will sue me?

  • 0

    Strangerland

    so if I dress like Pikachu now they will sue me?

    No.

  • 1

    RealityofFake

    I first heard about this company over a year ago. I would've assumed that they already had permission from Nintendo. I can totally understand the lawsuit as they're making money off the Mario Kart brand.

  • -1

    Dan Lewis

    The name is the most difficult point here, I think. Nintendo has no claim on anybody renting or using a cart. The costumes are bought and paid for and there are no regulations about what you can or cannot wear (decency aside). I'm curious to see how this plays out.

    I think it's more likely Nintendo has a case of "why-didn't-I-think-of-that?"

  • 0

    Reckless

    I see similar type go-karts in Odaiba on the road and it looks like great fun. Interestingly this is one phenomena where I feel Japan is more open-minded than the US, as you cannot rent go-karts to drive on the roads; all vehicles must be plated and you must hold a drivers license.

  • 0

    ClippetyClop

    I picked up a flyer for the Mt Fuji branch of it a few weeks ago. There were no Nintendo images or references on it. that said, their site seems to be down today.

  • 1

    Strangerland

    Interestingly this is one phenomena where I feel Japan is more open-minded than the US, as you cannot rent go-karts to drive on the roads; all vehicles must be plated and you must hold a drivers license.

    The gokarts they are using are insured and have license plates, and you need a driver's license to rent them.

  • 0

    noypikantoku

    fair enough! Mario is owned by Nintendo and if you make fortunes out of it without the owner's permission? I think it's just right for Nintendo to shout foul over it. Wearing Mario costumes for parties etc. is a different story as you are not making money of it. This is the consequence that Maricar has to pay for their negligence especially in a country like Japan where everything is licensed.

  • -1

    gokai_wo_maneku

    What's wrong with free publicity. Sad to see greedy fingers coming to Japan.

  • 0

    roughneck

    The MariCar is just cashing out money from people who likes to dress like Mario and friends. If it was for free or charitable, it would not be a lawsuit.

