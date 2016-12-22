No. of births in Japan in 2016 likely to be below 1 mil for first time

TOKYO —
The number of births in Japan is likely to fall below a million this year for the first time since data became available in 1899, the government said on Thursday, reflecting a fast-aging society and the high cost of child care.
Japan will also post a natural population decline this year as deaths outpace births, its 10th consecutive drop, according to an estimate by the Health Ministry.
The number of births is estimated at 981,000 this year, down from slightly more than a million last year, data from the ministry showed.
Births hit a record high of 2.696 million in 1949.
A shrinking population of women in their 20s and 30s is a key factor in the falling number, a ministry official said.
Japan’s fertility rate was 1.45 in 2015, up 0.03 points from a year earlier, helped by an economic recovery, and is recovering from the record low of 1.26 hit in 2005. However, it is still far from the government’s goal of 1.80.
Japan’s cabinet on Thursday approved a record $830 billion spending budget for fiscal 2017, which includes child-rearing support.
2
SenseNotSoCommon
Less than a million future tax payers in a population of 120,000,000?
Yikes!
4
TigersTokyoDome
In the UK women are given a generous amount of paid time off to have children and flexitime support when they return to work. In Japan most women are on agency or temporary contracts and dont get paid for time off to have children. In the UK my paternity leave was 2 weeks paid, and could be taken on a flexible timetable. In Japan I have to take a 60% pay cut if I want to take paternity leave. Are we so surprised that the birth rate is dropping like a stone?
It is not the cost of childcare in Japan as most of the cost of having child birth is repaid by national health insurance. The real reasons are as descibed above and the severe lack of nursery school places in Tokyo.
1
zones2surf
It will sort itself out in a few decades... when Japans has a population of less than 100 million....
4
Reckless
i did my part with 3. done and tired.
0
kickboard
Interestingly the fertility rate is the highest it's been in the last 20 years.
6
zones2surf
You can down-vote me if you want, but the realities of the demographics and current trends are facts. Japan is headed on a population decline and no government program is going to change it.
You may not like it, it may be an inconvenient truth, but it is the reality.
Japan's population balance will sort itself out and stabilize, as society begins to figure out what is important in in the new paradigm.
That is the reality.
