No. of households on welfare in Japan hits record high

TOKYO —

The number of households living on welfare in Japan reached a record-high 1,639,525 as of the end of November mainly due to a rise in that of people aged 65 or older living alone, the government said Wednesday.

The number of individuals receiving public financial assistance reached 2,145,930, up 1,171 from the previous month, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Households with people aged 65 or older totaled 837,742, up by 1,355. Out of them, 759,809 were single-person households.

The data mean that 1.69 of every 100 people in Japan, where the population is estimated at 127 million, are living on welfare, the ministry said. While the number of households receiving public financial support has been above 1,630,000 since October 2015, it has been on a gradual rise.

Single-mother households increased 185 to 99,316, the ministry said.

© KYODO