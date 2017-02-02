No. of households on welfare in Japan hits record high

TOKYO —
The number of households living on welfare in Japan reached a record-high 1,639,525 as of the end of November mainly due to a rise in that of people aged 65 or older living alone, the government said Wednesday.
The number of individuals receiving public financial assistance reached 2,145,930, up 1,171 from the previous month, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Households with people aged 65 or older totaled 837,742, up by 1,355. Out of them, 759,809 were single-person households.
The data mean that 1.69 of every 100 people in Japan, where the population is estimated at 127 million, are living on welfare, the ministry said. While the number of households receiving public financial support has been above 1,630,000 since October 2015, it has been on a gradual rise.
Single-mother households increased 185 to 99,316, the ministry said.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
26 Comments
Login to comment
3
some14some
Data should be considered as Japan's CPI, Core Poverty Index !
6
koiwaicoffee
Meanwhile, about a 3% of the people in Japan has assets for above $1 million.
11
gokai_wo_maneku
And Abenomics was supposed to do what?
4
Joanna
I hope welfare helps those in need. But there are a lot of other people that seem to be using the system. I know a woman (divorced) who lives in public housing. She pays 10,000 yen a month for rent. Last year she bought a brand new Toyota Aqua hybrid car and two pet store toy poodles. Now she is going to some super expensive "personal trainer" and uses the shinkansen to travel an hour each way twice a week to see her trainer. I wish I was making this up but I am not! Seriously, something is wrong.....
1
Dan Lewis
@koiwaicoffee - was there a point to your comment?
@Joanna - the government should start a whistle blower campaign. People like the one you mention should be reported and be cut off.
2
Tokyo-Engr
@Joanna - I agree with your post. On the other hand I know a divorced lady with a 13 year old son. She also lives in public housing but she is working as well and feels guilty for the benefits she gets (and she should not).
Welfare is a very complex issue. It should be reserved for those with real needs and to help people ride through tough times. People will need help now and then but that type of abuse really ticks me off.
It is an imperfect system for sure and I do not like seeing my tax money used in that way.
6
SenseNotSoCommon
Should public housing be welfare ghettoes?
2
Dan Lewis
@SenseNoSoCommon - no, but they sure seem to end up that way. On the other hand, should we house welfare recipients in high-end housing? No. It's welfare. A support system. It's there to help you get back on your feet, but many take it as an opportunity to keep their feet up in a relaxed position.
I (my family) was on welfare when I was very young. I'm very happy for that, but remember my mother being happy to stop needing the assistance later.
5
goldorak
More details about the assistance received (average amount/month, recipients etc) would have been great.
Little doubt about one thing though: the pauperisation of J elderly is a social reality.
7
BakabonPapa
Rest assured - the current administration is working hard to solve this problem, and all will be made well as soon as the effects of Abenomics kick in and the big trickle down starts up! When will this happen? Maybe after the next general election, or perhaps after the next. Or maybe never! (Never, actually.)
5
kohakuebisu
This is an extremely complicated issue. For divorcees like those mentioned in the comments above, there is the additional issue of maintenance and how that works (or doesn't).
From what I've read, for old people, it seems that some of them might be better off saving nothing and going on welfare (seikatsu hogo) than to have paid into the Japanese kokumin nenkin pension scheme for forty years. That is clearly unfair and will produce resentment.
I think the main thing in Japan in particular is that seikatsu hogo has never been normalized in the same way as the dole has been in countries like the UK that have gone through mass unemployment. When that happens, the stigma is removed from welfare and you end up with a much higher proportion of "welfare queen" types permanently gaming the system. Automation and AI look like they will throw millions out of work, quite possibly myself too, so this is something society should be talking about and preparing for. Some kind of minimal universal income may be necessary.
7
PerformingMonkey
The government needs to fight corporate welfare, by raising the minimum wage and strictly enforcing labor law abuses by companies.
-1
Teri Tagami
You can report these people who abuse/work the system. Who do they think they are? I'm not sure which agency but there are ways to find out. Get the full name and as much information as you can beforehand.
1
Tokyo-Engr
@Sensenotsocommon - I did not see anyone implying government housing complexes should be ghettos and I do not think they should be. In Japan they are certainly not. In the U.S. I have seen some public housing complexes initially looking very nice and eventually deteriorating into a ghetto for whatever reason.
The Japanese statistic (1.69%) is quite low actually.
A more interesting argument is the "minimum guaranteed income" debate starting to formulate (primarily in Europe) due to the increasing use of robotics and automation. Relative to public assistance, humanity is going to have to make some tough choices within the next few decades.
8
Aly Rustom
Exactly. But its not just the people on welfare. There are many poor families which don't qualify for welfare, but are living in poverty. Abenomics is trickle down economics. Trickle down doesn't work, and it will eventually lead to the death of the Japanese economy. That's why we are seeing an increase in welfare households even though the population is declining. This is terrible, and it is an indication of the dark days to come unless Japan doesn't change course fast.
6
talaraedokko
Abenomics: sorry we're busy tweaking the Constitution. We can't worry about such incidentals.
7
GW
Like many stats here I seriously doubt this properly measures the number of those who COULD qualify for welfare, I suspect would be MUCH higher if people applied for it.
Add in poverty & the poor & I suspect the % of working age people would be WELL into double digits, all around me I see people spinning their wheels going nowhere or going backwards.....
I wouldn't be surprised if welfare, poverty & the poor added up to around 20% of the working population now & increasing
1
CaptDingleheimer
Do the people on welfare go to the supermarket in their pajamas like the American welfare people do?
0
MsDelicious
@Capt: Nope. Geta and Kimono. Much more classy. Even homeless people here usually dress nicely. It is called pride.
1
Silversue
You don't have to be on welfare to be living in public housing. Such places are also not ghettos but well looked after buildings.
The one near us has a large car park so obviously it is expected that some families will have cars. Probably the residents are at the lower end of the income scale but they are not living in hovels.
Unfortunately they are not allowed to keep pets but that is the case in many rented apartments.
Divorced and living in public housing? What's wrong with that? Isn't that just the sort of family it's for?
-2
Peter Qinghai
Just as new temperature records are continually broken, so shall this be.
In free market systems, supply and demand rules. Demand is continually increasing whilst supply dwindling. Wages are stagnant, but inflation is low.
What needs done is to reduce the demand. This cannot be done effectively without losing some shred of humanity, due to how demand needs to be reduced.
And, it needs to be done quickly.
2
dcog9065
And I assume that these additional and growing welfare burdens will be shouldered by the younger generations, further eliminating their current and future income
2
Reckless
I wouldn't mind living in a Japanese danchi that it public housing. There are actually waiting lists,,,
-1
CH3CHO
Anyone who is 65 years old or older is entitled to receive national pension, if he/she had paid the mandatory social insurance fees. 65 years old or older usually do not need welfare money due to the national pension. If someone is too poor to pay the social insurance fees, by filing a petition, the government waives the duty of fee payment and the period so waived is deem to be paid.
So, we are talking about the people who did not pay the social insurance fees even though they were rich enough to pay the fees. Now, they are taking social welfare money from the government.
-1
CaptDingleheimer
I went to sign my dog up for welfare. The lady at the welfare office said he wasn't eligible. I told her he's lazy, unemployed, and doesn't know who his father is. He gets his first check next week.
1
Strangerland
Yeah, because it's not like anyone could ever actually need welfare right? Right?
Back to top