No. of traffic fatalities in 2016 falls below 4,000 for first time in 67 years

TOKYO —

The total number of fatal traffic accident victims in Japan in 2016 was 3,904, the first time the figure has been below 4,000 in 67 years, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Wednesday. The figure was 213 fewer than in 2015.

By age group, the number of deaths of people aged 65 and older was 2,138, which accounted for 54.8% of all traffic fatalities, and the highest since 1967, Fuji TV reported. Drunken driving accounted for 213 deaths, the NPA said

By region, the highest number of fatalities was 212 in Aichi Prefecture, followed by Chiba Prefecture (185), Osaka (161) and Tokyo (159). The lowest road death toll was recorded in Tottori Prefecture with 17 fatalities.

NPA officials said they believe the lower figure was due to improved automobile technology and better road conditions. The NPA said it will work to increase traffic safety awareness, such as seatbelt use, with more campaigns this year.

Japan Today