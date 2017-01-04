No. of traffic fatalities in 2016 falls below 4,000 for first time in 67 years

TOKYO —
The total number of fatal traffic accident victims in Japan in 2016 was 3,904, the first time the figure has been below 4,000 in 67 years, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Wednesday. The figure was 213 fewer than in 2015.
By age group, the number of deaths of people aged 65 and older was 2,138, which accounted for 54.8% of all traffic fatalities, and the highest since 1967, Fuji TV reported. Drunken driving accounted for 213 deaths, the NPA said
By region, the highest number of fatalities was 212 in Aichi Prefecture, followed by Chiba Prefecture (185), Osaka (161) and Tokyo (159). The lowest road death toll was recorded in Tottori Prefecture with 17 fatalities.
NPA officials said they believe the lower figure was due to improved automobile technology and better road conditions. The NPA said it will work to increase traffic safety awareness, such as seatbelt use, with more campaigns this year.
Japan Today
Order by Time Order by Popularity
10 Comments
Login to comment
-2
Yubaru
How about passing along the statistics for the number of people who died AFTER the fact, and not just at the scene or following right after the accident occurred?
Reporting the "statistics" has also changed, so these numbers may not be what they seem to be.
-2
theeastisred
Good. But let's further reduce it substantially by requiring the use of seatbelts at all times including in the back seats, and most of all, requiring the use of suitable child restraints at all times. Sitting on an adult's lap in the front seat is most definitely not suitable and yet we see it every day.
0
Tamarama
I tell you what, I have been doing a lot of driving in the last 2 weeks here, the standards of driving I have witnessed are terrible. People just do whatever they want. It's like the barrier of a car just provides them with the opportunity to treat others with contempt, and put themselves first. And the second arm to the problem is that nobody objects! I get on the horn and receive looks of abject horror that I have had the temerity to bring to their attention that they are truly an awful driver.
But I appear to be the only one.....
-1
Robert Dykes
"How about passing along the statistics for the number of people who died AFTER the fact, and not just at the scene or following right after the accident occurred?
Reporting the "statistics" has also changed, so these numbers may not be what they seem to be."
Yeah. I was wondering about this. Japan is notorious for bending the numbers. Like how they say the unemployment rate is so low, but fail to mention that half the workforce is under underemployed.
Lets hope these number are to be believed, if so, it's great news.
-2
ebisen
Tamarama, the level of driving in Japan is comparable with that in the USA, and way worse than that in the European Germanic countries (Germany, Scandinavia). In other words, people in Japan don't really know how to drive: don't know how to stop at the stop marks, don't stop at red lights, don't yield and use priority correctly, and don't drive the legal speed. Don't get me started on the rotaries :) .
Most of them would not pass a driver's licence test done by the German standards.
That the number of traffic fatalities has decreased does not say anything unless we know the reason for the decrease. For example, as the average speeds are very low and decreasing in Japan, this is a major be an influential factor, even with the huge number of "rolling coffins, aka Kei-Cars, on the streets. Also, if the death did not occurred in the first 24 hours after an accident, it is considered as a "natural death" and not counted here. They're lying with statistics, a practice Japan has raised to the rang of art.
-1
Pukey2
Well it's certainly not due to any improvements in driving. Every time I come back to Japan from countries like UK and USA, I have to remind myself that pedestrian crossings mean FA - they serve absolutely no purpose, and that red lights mean drivers don't have to stop for another 4 seconds, and that pedestrian traffic lights mean FA to more than half of the drivers who are turning left or right. And one of the first things friends who come to Japan say to me are, where the hell are the pavements/sidewalks?
-1
biswarup5
Great!!!!!!!!
0
dcog9065
Good news! 4,000 is still absurdly high, but per capita is one of the lowest on Earth. Particularly the number for Tokyo must make here one of the safest cities
0
Pukey2
And the number of times I've seen drivers use mobile phones while driving, or mothers with babies in their laps or young kids jumping about on the front seat. It beggars belief that this country thinks it's above places like SE Asia.
0
biswarup5
absolutely wrong
Back to top