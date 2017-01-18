Officials taken to task over jackets harassing welfare recipients

YOKOHAMA —

The Odawara City office has taken seven officials to task after dozens of public workers and contractors bought jackets bearing an English phrase calling illegitimate welfare recipients “dregs,” it said Tuesday.

According to the city in Kanagawa Prefecture, a total of 64 personnel, including welfare case workers, purchased the jackets with their own money and some city officials were wearing the jackets when they visited households of welfare recipients during work hours.

Printed on the back of the jackets were English phrases such as “Finding injustice of them, we chase them and punish injustice to accomplish the proper execution” and “If they try to deceive us for gaining a profit by injustice, ‘We dare to say, They are dregs!’”

“Whatever the reason might be, it was an inconsiderate and inappropriate expression. I feel sorry,” Odawara Mayor Kenichi Kato said in a statement. The city has banned the use of the outfit.

According to the city, a man who lost his welfare recipient status attacked two officials with a box cutter at the city hall in July 2007, prompting a leader of the welfare section to order the jackets in a bid to raise the morale of workers.

Tetsuro Kokubo, a lawyer in a group helping social welfare recipients nationwide, criticized the workers involved, saying, “It was an outrageous incident” given only about 0.5 percent of the entire amount of the benefits goes to illegitimate recipients.

See video of the jacket here.

