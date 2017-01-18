Officials taken to task over jackets harassing welfare recipients

YOKOHAMA —
The Odawara City office has taken seven officials to task after dozens of public workers and contractors bought jackets bearing an English phrase calling illegitimate welfare recipients “dregs,” it said Tuesday.
According to the city in Kanagawa Prefecture, a total of 64 personnel, including welfare case workers, purchased the jackets with their own money and some city officials were wearing the jackets when they visited households of welfare recipients during work hours.
Printed on the back of the jackets were English phrases such as “Finding injustice of them, we chase them and punish injustice to accomplish the proper execution” and “If they try to deceive us for gaining a profit by injustice, ‘We dare to say, They are dregs!’”
“Whatever the reason might be, it was an inconsiderate and inappropriate expression. I feel sorry,” Odawara Mayor Kenichi Kato said in a statement. The city has banned the use of the outfit.
According to the city, a man who lost his welfare recipient status attacked two officials with a box cutter at the city hall in July 2007, prompting a leader of the welfare section to order the jackets in a bid to raise the morale of workers.
Tetsuro Kokubo, a lawyer in a group helping social welfare recipients nationwide, criticized the workers involved, saying, “It was an outrageous incident” given only about 0.5 percent of the entire amount of the benefits goes to illegitimate recipients.
See video of the jacket here.
© KYODO
-15
sensei258
No problem, since they are talking about those who are cheating the system, not legitimate recipients
19
katsu78
Unfortunately there are often cases around the world of government agencies deciding a person in a desperate situation has cheated their system and removing all support. You and these workers are passing off a government classification, which may be nothing more than a function of paperwork, as equivalent to a statement on morality.
If a government office has to put someone down in order to raise morale, their leadership is incompetent. If a government office has to put someone down using unnatural English, that's just sad.
16
njca4
True Sensei, but by wearing that to every house they visit shows that they're casting doubt on all welfare recipients.
I have a question - was it only written in English? If it was then this is also racism.
Odawara City's excuse for the jackets is complete BS considering that incident took place 10 YEARS AGO
15
Moonraker
Why was it all in mangled English? Nobody checked it in their rush to get them printed? Why in English at all? Sounds pretty passive-aggressive since few people would know what they had written on their clothes. The NHK analysis of what was written last night overlooked the big fat, "SHAT", which, as any English-speaker would know is the old past tense of something we do most days.
15
Yubaru
So, more proof that the folks who have government jobs think their guano doesn't stink and they are better than the people they are supposed to be serving!
The "brilliant" person who thought up this phrase probably thought; "Oh it's in English so nobody will care".......arseholes!
8
plasticmonkey
Sounds soooooooo cool in English. Just doesn't deliver the same punch in Japanese.
-5
sensei258
My comment was only directed at those who ARE cheating, not those who are accused but aren't.
11
ashsensei
If you're going to insult someone in English, at least have the decency to have your slogan properly edited by someone who actually knows the language. Maybe that way you could have also avoided that unfortunate acronym. (The slang of "defecated".)
18
Ostap Bender
They should force officials to wear jackets that say "speak better English."
8
carpboy
By then 'asking' the workers to pay for them out of their own pockets, love it!
As Moonraker said, they glossed over the whole SHAT thing on the news. Based on the colors, maybe the 'leader' saw some of those cool FBI jackets on TV and thought it would be a great idea after it came to him while on the can.
14
Sensato
People using English in Japan for messages they are afraid to convey in their own language gets under my skin. Pathetic.
Social workers often undeservedly get a bad wrap, but in this case creating and wearing these jackets reflects utter unprofessionalism.
6
garymalmgren
What I find strange is that the jackets were sold.
**a total of 64 personnel, including welfare case workers, purchased the jackets with their own money **
Why would you buy this? Who got the money in the end? And , how much were they?
Gary
10
Aly Rustom
Wow! Buddy you're so brave! to go where no man has ever gone before- We dare to say, They are dregs
So these idiots think that insulting the recipients is somehow going to raise the morale of workers? That's perverse. Not to mention that it might lead to even MORE violence against them.
Stupid.
0
garymalmgren
4,400 yen
2
Pacech1967
Found that many muncipial workers feel they are superior, strong in social welfare.
They can't be fired only moved to another division. Not sure why local governments don't hire recipiants and train them as they know from personal experience and know the loopholes too.
Always laugh the city-hall complains about a lack of workers, try Hello Work.
4
Strangerland
The jacket is more embarrassing than what the whole issue represents.
1
Thunderbird
sorry for asking... but WHO THE HECK who understand or even bother to read what's been said on someone's jacket? We all know japanese can't speak the most basic english, I have no wonder the person who pointed it out is either a foreigner or some japanese who lived abroad for some time. All this thing sounds ridiculous, again, the japanese miserably fails to hijack the western culture...they think it's "kakkoii" to wear a FBI-like jacket, just while nobody even understands the message they want to pass. I'm not even anglophone, but get pissed sometimes their misused english everywhere for apparent no reason. HOGO NAMENNA? wtf reminds me of a white shirt I bought at the 100 yen shop a while ago, in the package it said in beautiful font letters "OYAJI HADAGI". dasaaaai
15
Droll Quarry
About a year and a half ago, a couple of the city office welfare workers showed up at our door and started to get rude with my wife. They started by asking her whose cars were those in the driveway, how much rent she was paying, how many people lived in the house etc. When she hesitated to answer and questioned who they were, they started to get intimidating. She took out her cell phone and dialed the police and told them that she had two belligerent city workers at her door. Luckily the police diverted a squad car that arrived while the two guys were still there. Turns out the two guys had the wrong address, the house number was correct but it was the wrong street. My wife was shocked at their tactics and attitude, she went to the police station and filled out a complaint to be added to the responding officer's report. I'm sure the city office buried the incident, but it does indicate how they deal with people.
6
Sensato
The jacket is emblazoned with the word "SHAT" in large capital letters. Besides its obvious meaning, it also is used here as an acronym for Seikatsu Hogo Akubokumetsu Chimu (生活保護悪撲滅チーム), rough translation, Team for Eradicating Welfare Vice.
The emblem on the jacket is modeled after that of the Liverpool Football Club, and has the words "hogo namenna" (don't mess with public assistance), and the words "shat eradication" shown around the kanji "aku" for evil/vice (悪) overwritten with a "batsu" x mark. The jackets were purchased by 64 welfare workers.
4
Strangerland
Yeah, they were just showing that on the news. Dave Spector piped up and mentioned what it was the past tense for. Good on him!
7
Dan Lewis
There are plenty of dregs leeching onto the system. I know a guy who pulled 120,000 a month, was physically fit, but claimed a mental handicap (something like aspergers, but was really just an a**) who did nothing but sleep all day and play games with his friends and night, disrupting the neighborhood and driving well-paying residents out of the building he was in.
Another was a foreign woman who wanted to rent from me so she and her boyfriend had a place to hookup. She couldn't be seen having him visit so often otherwise she would lose the financial support she receives from the government - something about being a single mother.
Wearing jackets with any kind of message - English, Japanese or otherwise - is stupid. The only message they need to send out is a clear one of inappropriate use of social welfare funds will not be accepted. If you are found out, you are cut off. Get a freakin job. Pick up trash. Clean gutters. Trim bushes. Be a productive member of society and then we will help you. If you are really unfit to work, then we will take care of you.
I volunteered at a home for the mentally handicap and even though many of them had little to no social skills or the ability to maintain any kind of conversation, they worked!! They made paper boxes to be used for local businesses. They earned money to help pay for their living expenses. I was happy to be a part of that.
1
qwertyjapan
I'm starting a line of clothes (t-shirts, jackets, hats, etc.) next week to be sold in North America and Europe that has all kinds of stupid, nonsense, meaningless Japanese printed on it. I can't wait to see the reactions when Beat Takeshi hears about it.
8
thepersoniamnow
If I know anything about Japan, getting 64 employees to buy this was definitely the idea or started by a "leader" in their group. Then The other 63 followed suit. Shouldn't the boss of the office be out saying he's sorry.
1
FightingViking
@Dan Lewis
I'll have to admit I can't help but feel a little "envious" of all the single mothers receiving government support... (Luckily I DID manage to find work though !)
-1
majikayo!
Wow.......that is massively lame and embarrassing. Basically just raped the English language. Now that should be the crime here.
1
BakabonPapa
And we are to believe that none of these city officials have ever skimmed a bit off the top?
3
goldorak
Poor taste and very unprofessional. Sound more like insensitive 'debt collectors' than 'social workers' to me.
I am all for tackling social welfare fraud but this is NOT the way to do it. Imagine having these buffoons with their silly t-shirt on at the door 'checking on' you after a work related accident or your autistic/handicapped son?
Can't believe there was not one single person at this office who realised how silly/inappropriate that was.
0
keika1628
Hello, Anybody for a union tea break
1
jonobugs
If njca4 is correct in that these jackets were made 10 years ago, then that means it took 10 years for someone to read and understand the English and make a complaint. Wow.
0
Wakarimasen
"Un-hsppi" coats?
0
Spanki
Not a very good deal if the printer charged by the letter.
2
Scrote
Superdry 極度乾燥（しなさい） have beaten you to it.
It would be hard to take anyone seriously who was wearing a jacket with "SHAT" written on it in big letters.
2
lonelygaijin2001
Being a someone who lives in the area. The city office looks and feels like a KGB building from the 60s and the service from the male officials can be one of the most unpleasant things to happen to you.
Odawara is a dying city. As a lot of big business are leaving the area - Hitachi, JT and soon Meiji so they are losing alot of tax dollars.
It is a lovely place to live but visiting the city office is like walking in Hell
2
Disillusioned
I'm curious about how many of those who wearing the jackets actually understood what 'dregs' are. I'd more inclined to call the idle zombies that work in public offices 'the dregs of society'.
0
afanofjapan
The SHAT logo was chosen as it was close to SWAT. They, and most news readers, just didnt realise the extra meaning.
0
GW
How about firing the IDIOT who dreamt this up & forced the rest of these fools to buy this crap or should I say shat LOL!!
Then see how this clown does on WELFARE!
What a disgrace
