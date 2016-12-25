One year on, mother of Dentsu 'karoshi' victim urges Japan to change work culture

TOKYO —
One year after a young woman committed “karoshi” suicide after working excessive hours at Japan’s top ad agency Dentsu Inc, her mother is urging fellow Japanese to change how they deal with work.
The death of Matsuri Takahashi, officially recognized in September as death from overwork and widely reported in the media, has prodded regulators to launch an investigation into the company and sparked intense debate over the country’s notoriously long working hours.
In a memo disclosed to the media ahead of Sunday’s first anniversary of her 24-year-old daughter’s suicide, Yukimi Takahashi took some solace from the fact that her daughter’s death has helped build momentum for curbing long working hours.
“If Matsuri’s death is having an impact on the way people work in Japan, that may be the result of Matsuri’s own power. But Matsuri was hoping to contribute to society as a living person. Thinking this way, I cannot regret it enough.”
Stressing that no one should be unhappy or lose their lives because of work, the 53-year-old single mother said, “I hope all the working people in Japan will change the way they view work.”
As for her daughter’s employer, Yukimi Takahashi asked Dentsu to “truly reform” its work practices and resolve not to create any more victims.
Matsuri Takahashi joined the ad agency in April 2015 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. Once she became a full-time worker in October, her workload began intensifying and she was logging more than 100 hours in overtime work a month. In early November, she is believed to have developed depression.
On Dec 25 that year, after speaking with her mother by phone, she jumped to her death from her company dorm, leaving behind Twitter posts suggesting continual days and nights in the office and stress had gradually overtaken her.
In late September, a labor standard inspection office determined that she had died from overwork. Amid a social uproar, regulators then raided Dentsu’s head office in Tokyo and other offices around the country on suspicion of labor standard violations.
Meanwhile, the ad agency in late October began implementing a policy of turning off office lights at 10 p.m. as a way to curb long working hours among its employees.
Haruki Konno, who heads a nonprofit organization working on work-related issues among young people, sees the impact of the young woman’s death from overwork within the context of growing attention towards the karoshi issue after a law on preventing such deaths went into force in 2014.
He also said the fact that she was working for a well-known company played a large part in highlighting the issue.
2
Tamarama
A beautiful young person who should never had died due to a stupid, inefficient work system.
Turning off the lights at 10pm shows they still don't get it either. There is no way you are efficient and productive after about 5pm IF you are working hard during the day. Sitting around long into the night pushing papers from one side of the desk to the other is just dumb, and corrosive to a societal fabric.
3
blahblah222
Sadly doubt anything will change. This culture is so ingrained within the Japanese culture unless you fire 90% of your staff and then look for open-minded people in this tight labor market, nothing will change. And that would be impossible.
Even when the top management want to change and replace the old middle managers, the new managers will almost undoubtly implement the the same old policies. Moreover, even the managers have little power to police what the older employees force on the younger ones.
1
mu-da
It's society of bullies and gaman. Nothing will change.
1
sfjp330
Why didn't she just quit? it's not worth dying for. She could've work part time with other companies. I know it's Japan but you can always quit. You have choices. Somebody should've given her advise of options.
