One year on, mother of Dentsu 'karoshi' victim urges Japan to change work culture

TOKYO —

One year after a young woman committed “karoshi” suicide after working excessive hours at Japan’s top ad agency Dentsu Inc, her mother is urging fellow Japanese to change how they deal with work.

The death of Matsuri Takahashi, officially recognized in September as death from overwork and widely reported in the media, has prodded regulators to launch an investigation into the company and sparked intense debate over the country’s notoriously long working hours.

In a memo disclosed to the media ahead of Sunday’s first anniversary of her 24-year-old daughter’s suicide, Yukimi Takahashi took some solace from the fact that her daughter’s death has helped build momentum for curbing long working hours.

“If Matsuri’s death is having an impact on the way people work in Japan, that may be the result of Matsuri’s own power. But Matsuri was hoping to contribute to society as a living person. Thinking this way, I cannot regret it enough.”

Stressing that no one should be unhappy or lose their lives because of work, the 53-year-old single mother said, “I hope all the working people in Japan will change the way they view work.”

As for her daughter’s employer, Yukimi Takahashi asked Dentsu to “truly reform” its work practices and resolve not to create any more victims.

Matsuri Takahashi joined the ad agency in April 2015 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. Once she became a full-time worker in October, her workload began intensifying and she was logging more than 100 hours in overtime work a month. In early November, she is believed to have developed depression.

On Dec 25 that year, after speaking with her mother by phone, she jumped to her death from her company dorm, leaving behind Twitter posts suggesting continual days and nights in the office and stress had gradually overtaken her.

In late September, a labor standard inspection office determined that she had died from overwork. Amid a social uproar, regulators then raided Dentsu’s head office in Tokyo and other offices around the country on suspicion of labor standard violations.

Meanwhile, the ad agency in late October began implementing a policy of turning off office lights at 10 p.m. as a way to curb long working hours among its employees.

Haruki Konno, who heads a nonprofit organization working on work-related issues among young people, sees the impact of the young woman’s death from overwork within the context of growing attention towards the karoshi issue after a law on preventing such deaths went into force in 2014.

He also said the fact that she was working for a well-known company played a large part in highlighting the issue.

