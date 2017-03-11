Only 6% of Fukushima nuclear disaster compensation paid by TEPCO

TOKYO —

The operator of the crippled nuclear complex in Fukushima Prefecture has only paid 6% of the compensation sought by municipalities in connection with the 2011 nuclear crisis, according to a recent prefectural tally.

The delay in payments to the 12 municipalities, designated by the government as evacuation zones, highlights the continuing challenge to their reconstruction efforts six years after the nuclear disaster, triggered by the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

The tally found that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) had by the end of 2016 paid around 2.6 billion yen ($22.5 million) of the 43.3 billion yen demanded by the 12 local governments.

As some municipalities have been forced to shoulder most of the costs for TEPCO, local residents have raised concerns that the situation could delay reconstruction.

The utility has prioritized its compensation to individuals and companies, saying that as of March 3, it had paid a total of around 7 trillion yen in connection with around 2,549,000 cases, about 93 percent of the total number.

Among the municipalities, the town of Futaba, where the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is located and all of its residents remain evacuated, has received no compensation despite its demand for around 19.3 billion yen.

The town of Namie, where part of its evacuation order will be lifted at the end of the month, has received around 460 million yen, 4% of the amount demanded.

“Compensation (from TEPCO) is necessary to go forward with reconstruction. We’ll call for early payment,” a Futaba town official said.

TEPCO has primarily paid compensation to municipalities to cover personnel costs for dealing with the nuclear disaster and relocation costs for local government offices as well as to supplement tax revenues.

Some municipalities have received more compensation than others as they have prioritized payments for such purposes. The towns of Kawamata and Tomioka have been paid about 53% and 45% of the amounts demanded, respectively.

The delay in paying compensation is fueling concern about the future. “If compensation (for local governments) does not move forward, it will spark concern among residents over the town’s reconstruction efforts,” said Futoshi Hirono, who heads a residents’ association in Kawamata.

© KYODO