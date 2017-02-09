Osaka supermarket chain fined over long work hours by foreign students

OSAKA —

Super Tamade Co, an Osaka-based supermarket market chain, and its personnel division chief have been fined for the illegally long hours worked by foreign student employees.

The Osaka Summary Court fined the discount supermarket chain 1 million yen and the personnel manager Mitsutoshi Maeda, 41, 700,000 yen as demanded by prosecutors for violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

According to the ruling, Super Tamade had 12 foreign students, including Chinese and Vietnamese, work at outlets mainly in Osaka city between February and May 2016 for more than the 28-hour limit per week set for foreign students.

Judge Masao Kashimori said Wednesday it is “malicious” that the company concealed the violation by utilizing official and unofficial timecards.

“We urge the company to adhere to the law by fully acknowledging its responsibility as a company that represents Osaka with more than 50 outlets,” the judge said.

Prosecutors first filed a summary indictment against Super Tamade and Maeda but the court found the need for more detailed examination for the case and put it on a formal trial.

© KYODO