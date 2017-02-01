Over 10,000 sought refugee status in Japan in 2016

TOKYO —
Japan received applications for refugee status from more than 10,000 people in 2016, with a certain portion of them estimated to be people seeking the status to find work rather than to gain protection, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.
Applications have sharply increased following a 2010 reform allowing asylum seekers to work in Japan once their applications have been under consideration for longer than six months. A total of 7,586 people filed for the status in 2015, which was a record high at that time, compared with 1,202 in 2010.
Meanwhile, the number of people actually granted asylum has been between six to 39 from 2010 to 2015—a level that has invited criticism from other countries that Japan is closed to refugees. The Justice Ministry has not yet released the official figures for 2016.
Ministry officials believe some applications were filed for reasons not recognized as persecution under the U.N. convention governing refugees, including fleeing from debts and neighborhood disputes.
Applicants also include many students attending language schools and foreigners taking job training programs, they say.
In light of concerns over such applications, the ministry introduced a prescreening process in September 2015 to weed out those who repeatedly apply for refugee status even though they obviously do not fall into the category, giving priority to those deemed to be in genuine need of protection.
Yubaru
Japan would be better served by, at the least, disseminating information throughout the country's that have people seeking refugee status here the difficulties involved in actually receiving it here.
kurisupisu
With a rapidly falling population and more jobs becoming available there should be wage push inflation, especially in the larger cities, but there isn't.This would seem to suggest that there is a disconnect within the economic system here.
Yubaru
Well, I am not sure what you mean by "disconnect" here, but "jobs" have been available for literally decades.
More jobs becoming available is a myth in reality, as there are actually less full-time salaried positions available today than ever before.
Aly Rustom
What a joke. And Japan claims to be on par with the west.
Yubaru
Where in the world have you ever seen this claim?
Mike L
"Japan" probably believes that the money it throws around the globe makes up for this shameful lack of positive action.
thepersoniamnow
In my opinion, Japan isn't very well suited to refugees, as it's poorly suited toward accepting anyone who isn't full Japanese blood into productive parts of their society. Many people including the authorities and their policies are quite xenophobic. I've often told that I am not wanted in an apartment building because it may startle the (good Japanese) neighbors that a foreigner lived nearby (I'm mixed American Japanese). When I pull out my Japanese passport with my Japanese names, the bows start hitting the floor. Foreigners are also given a hard time at banks, getting credit, and are not allowed to rent in many apartments. How exactly are refugees supposed to flourish in that environment? Sounds like a recipe for disaster.
HHILLS
Keep the refugees out of Japan. Just look at countries with an influx of refugees at the moment and the problems they are facing. Places like Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, England and Australia.
These people (refugees) do not assimilate, they do not join with the rest of society. Instead they live in their own small communities, living off welfare. They are a drain on the system. Japan would be better off helping their own people. The number of homeless and displaced Japanese in Tokyo and other big cities would benefit more from the money that would otherwise be thrown at refugees. Look after your own people first, before bringing in the refuse of other nations.
Mr. Noidall
Meanwhile, in more important news, Japan experienced zero terrorism in 2016.
baroque1888
That is great that Japan is not liberal on accepting refugees. It would be excellent if they accepted zero ("0").
Further, Japan should definitely not allow for more immigration. If anything, they should become more conservative in that department. With the terrorism going on in the world especially in Western European countries such as Sweden, France, England, Germany and Belgium, it would be in Japan's best interest to focus on fostering a safe country and taking care of their own citizens. The last thing Japan needs is to have the problems with refugees facing Western European countries such as Sweden, France, England, Germany and Belgium. I am sure there are many decent individuals in Japan who need help. Worrying about political correctness is unimportant and unwise. Japan should definitely not emulate such Western European countries. Safety should always be the highest priority.
NOBODY HAS ANY IDEA WHO THESE REFUGEES ARE. THEY ARE MORE LIKELY TO RUIN THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR DECENT, LAW ABIDING JAPANESE CITIZENS. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK.
marcelito
Yeah...Japan approved around 20 or so refugees last year so it's quite funny when J-people talk about the Trump ban / airport fiasco happening now in the US to be able to remind them how " generous " Japan has been over the years, granting a dozen or two refugee status visas per year. There is no comeback to that.
6
Pat Telzrow
Yeah...Japan approved around 20 or so refugees last year so it's quite funny when J-people talk about the Trump ban / airport fiasco happening now in the US to be able to remind them how " generous " Japan has been over the years, granting a dozen or two refugee status visas per year. There is no comeback to that.
Yes, marcellito seems like a lot of people posting anti-Trump remarks. Convienently over look what the country they are living in does very ironic. Thanks for pointing their hipocracy out.
thepersoniamnow
@marcelino
Well isn't accepting refugees in this manner kind of an American concept? I may be wrong but I noticed a difference in the manner in which say people from the USA, Australia, and England talk about refugees. I figure don't it's because of what society teaches them is right from when they are little. But in those 3 countries however it's a sensitive topic because quite frankly, they went around slaughtering the local populace by the hundreds of thousands.
AgentX
The amount of people cowering in fear these days is simply exasperating. Well done on being divided and conquered! Now get back under your rock before the baddies get you...
1
Uwe Paschen
People seek peace, and such cannot be ashivement nor maintained or furthered through political power games, segregation or discrimination. If we are serious about peace, equality, Justice, liberty and human rights, than we have to start by leading by example and not derogate people already in despaire. Show some respect, compassion and empathy.
thepersoniamnow
The tough part for me is that HHills and Uwe Paschen both have my total agreement.
1
Aly Rustom
In Japan. Doesn't the Japanese PM always say that Japan and the west have shared values in EVERY international meeting?
1
Freddie Krug
Can jobless seek to be refugee in Japan.
seanwd20
You commenters can't help it but to have a swipe against Japan. Thanks to its strict refugee policy, they have had no terrorist attacks connected to Islamic extremism.
5
Dango bong
for discussion sake, I asked my J wife why she bashes Trump for not taking refugees while Japan's record in the topic is horrible (an understatement). She said because America prides itself on accepting immigrants and refugees which is what makes it a great country. Japan never claims to be a great nation of immigrants.
I say, America owes nothing to immigrants or foreign countries. Constitutional rights apply only to US citizens. You do not want to call us great while 22% of your exports go there, fine. I do not care.
Magnus Roe
One of the things they do properly here, although I have an idea the numbers, once released, will be higher for 2016. There have been demographic changes in some rural towns I know of.
Alex Einz
I bet you that 99% percent were economical immigrants because flying to Japan to seek protection only makes sense if you either in north korea or myanmar . Well done to the JP immigration authorities to send em all back !
0
MiceVice
Alber Einstein, Henry Kissinger, Sigmund Freud, Madeleine Albright, they were all refugees! Anne Frank was denied a visa to the U.S.
2
ironsword
Those who are are desperate to show"compassion" to the muslim invaders can I believe, donate the contents of their bank accounts and their houses to the invaders. I read that there is such a scheme. The rest of us are arming ourselves for what's to come.
I feel so sorry now for females in Sweden, Germany and France. They can't walk the streets safely anymore even in daylight, because of the ever present threat of rape by the invaders. Apparently the biggest selling item of female clothing now in Germany is some kind of anti-rape knickers.
Their leaders should be strung up for what they have done.
Never let this happen to Japan.
Strangerland
Damn them and their compassion! Damn them to hell!
5
tokyobakayaro
It would be really a great idea if Japantoday could publish the number of the refugees with their nationality like some other media. It might help avoid the kind hysteria we see when we talk about refugees in Japan. Do people who point fingers actually know the definition of “refugee” according to the United Nations? Hint: seeking an easy way to secure a work visa is not a valid reason to claim refugee status.
So in 2015 they were 7000 and last year 10000. Let’s take a look at applicants in 2015: the largest proportions of 2015 applications were they from places at war like Syria? Libya? Yemen? Ukraine? No! They were actually from…Nepal. I am sorry for being ignorant but is there actually a war in Nepal? Was the country invaded by India or by China? Maybe some trouble with Bhutan (even if they are not neighbors)?. Are Nepalese in danger of extinction? Are the media hiding a huge genocide taking place in Nepal?
The second group was from Indonesia. Shocking fact: there is no war in Indonesia; No, the country is not at war with Malaysia. Sorry, but Indonesians are only at war with their environment.
Just after them: the Turkish with the classic Kurdish scam. It does not work anymore in Europe; they had to find new routes. They claim discrimination but they have Turkish passports. And BTW, no war in Turkey, bombings yes, but just like in Europe.
Then we have the Burmese. There is no war in Burma. It’s a great country, they have democratic elections, Aung San Suu Kyi is free and problems between Muslims and Buddhists do not qualify them to be refugees.
The fifth group was from Vietnam. Again, there is no war in Vietnam. They had wars, ok, the French, the Americans, the Chinese but it is over. I visited Vietnam in 2011, loved it and I swear, there was no war back then.
Do we continue with the Thais, the Malaysians, the Cambodians? The real refugees who can claim refugee status according to the UN rules are about a few hundreds. All the others are just looking for a job.
Red suns
Japan has been "extreme vetting" refugees before Trump turned it into a meme.
Louis Amsel
@tokyobakayaro
nepal people are generally easier to blend into japanese society given they belongs to buddhism culture sphere, and they looks very similar to the east asians (tibetans, mongolians) although they are typically consider to be south asians.
and there are a lot of nepalese in japan, they want union with their families, hence the large number of applications.
puregaijin
The times might've changed a bit since then...
2
Thunderbird
the only refugees I know cheat death to get out of their torment, across a continent, several countries to finally reach their haven. What they do after that? Work hard, take classes and do their best to assimilate and contribute to society as fastest as possible. They don't demand changes in their host country neither have 5 kids and live on welfare forever. North Koreans real refugees are more than welcome.
0
tokyobakayaro
So you recognize Nepalese are bogus refugees claimants? The largest group of people is not fleeing a war. they are not polital opponents, not threatened journalists.They just happen to know someone in their familly who lives in Japan. Great....can we just stop with the crocodile tears?
2
Cogito Ergo Sum
@the personIamnow " ......but quite frankly, they went around slaughtering the local populace by the hundreds of thousands" I wonder what happened to the Utari/ Ainu people in Japan.
0
Lew Archie
More English language content trying to apply the Universal Culture concept to independent nations. Stay Strong Nippon!
smithinjapan
Don't know why they still continue to seek refugee status in Japan. Until the laws change and Japan is willing to accept more (and they are going the opposite route despite declining birthrate and aging society problems) they still have a next to 0% chance of being accepted.
-1
lucabrasi
"...countries that except refugees from Africa... Western stupidity..."
Indeed.
Cogito Ergo Sum
What grinds my gears is a Japan that pretends to be a member of the world's family and a self-proclaimed democratic country, but when it comes time to demonstrate, not only the refugees issue, but anything that would make foreigners and others' lives a tad better,then you will see a really lethargic Japan dragging its feet and quoting hurdles from their tomes of endless statutories . People may not want to hear this ,but I say it again,at least IMO North Korea is a more honest country, no wolving in sheepish clothings.
0
tokyobakayaro
Sounds like we reached the Godwin point here...
2
Louis Amsel
@tokyobakayaro
there was a magnitude 8 earthquake last year in nepal, which is probably the cause of the refugee applications.
by no means did I suggest most nepalese in japan were refugees, they aren't.
1
Blacklabel
Godwin point, hadnt heard of that before. I actually learned something today, thanks.
1
M3M3M3
@tokyobakayaro
I think your post summed up the situation quite well and it really explains why the numbers in Japan are so low. The one other things that might be worth clarifying is that even people who are fleeing from armed conflict are not automatically entitled to refugee status under the UN convention. This seems to be one of the biggest misconceptions that people have.
Under the convention it's only those who are being persecuted under one of the specific categories, not all displaced people fleeing for safety. So in the case of Syrian refugees, most of them are simply innocent people caught in the crossfire between the government forces and the rebels. Very few of them (apart from the rebel commanders) could credibly claim to be at risk of persecution considering the Syrian government doesn't even know who they are. It's actually far more credible for Syrians to claim that they are at risk of religious persecution from the rebels who are outside of government control and want a theocratic state, but that gets into the complicated issue of whether persecution from non-state actors comes within the definition. Some countries say yes, but countries like Japan and France tend to say no.
Of course, this is not to say that we shouldn't help these people with humanitarian visas, or possibly amend the convention, but it does explain why the numbers are as low as they are in Japan where the convention is interpreted very strictly.
