Over 950 students, staff members suffer food poisoning in Tachikawa

TOKYO —

More than 950 staff members and students at seven elementary schools in Tachikawa, Tokyo, suffered food poisoning on Friday, the Tachikawa Board of Education and local health officials said.

According to the board, 954 students and staff reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, Fuji TV reported. Five were hospitalized.

Following a meeting on Sunday afternoon, headmasters decided to close four of those elementary schools on Monday.

Health officials said all the students and staff got sick after eating lunches prepared by a supply center of school meals that prepared 3,000 lunches on Thursday.

The center has been ordered to suspend operations until Friday.

Japan Today