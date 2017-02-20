Over 950 students, staff members suffer food poisoning in Tachikawa

National ( 0 )

TOKYO —

More than 950 staff members and students at seven elementary schools in Tachikawa, Tokyo, suffered food poisoning on Friday, the Tachikawa Board of Education and local health officials said.

According to the board, 954 students and staff reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, Fuji TV reported. Five were hospitalized.

Following a meeting on Sunday afternoon, headmasters decided to close four of those elementary schools on Monday.

Health officials said all the students and staff got sick after eating lunches prepared by a supply center of school meals that prepared 3,000 lunches on Thursday.

The center has been ordered to suspend operations until Friday.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
A Famously Hidden Onsen Hideaway

A Famously Hidden Onsen Hideaway

Lamp No YadoOnsen

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in National

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search