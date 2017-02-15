Parents sue hospital over death of 2-year-old son following surgery

National ( 2 )

TOKYO —

The parents of a two-year-old boy who died after undergoing surgery at Tokyo Women’s Medical University Hospital in 2014, have filed a malpractice suit against the hospital.

The parents filed the suit in the Tokyo District Court against four anesthesiologists who administered the anesthetic, and are seeking damages of 180 million yen, Fuji TV reported.

The boy was given a powerful anesthetic known as propofol following his surgery, despite the fact that the drug has been banned for use with children. 

Although the parents have already sued the two doctors who were in charge of the surgery, a new lawsuit was filed on Tuesday against the four anesthesiologists and nurses over the wrongful death of their child.

The boy was given a steady dose of anesthesia and pain killers after he underwent neck surgery, and was put on a ventilator in intensive care for observation. However, three days later, the boy suddenly died after suffering an unexpected acute cardiovascular failure.

Hospital officials said propofol, which was administered to the child, was most likely the cause of death.

According to the official propofol use instructions, the drug is not supposed to be administered to patients in intensive care who are relying on artificial respiration units, or to children younger than 14.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 1

    Aly Rustom

    The boy was given a powerful anesthetic known as propofol following his surgery, despite the fact that the drug has been banned for use with children.

    I think we need a bit more info here. Why did this happen? Was the container mislabeled? Did they not know? How did they make such an awful mistake?

  • 0

    tmarie

    Those poor parents. I'm not a big fan of suing but in this case, it sounds like they have very good reasons to because all involved were negligent.

  • 0

    mtuffizi

    very sad. rip

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What to Do and Not to Do at Onsen in Japan

What to Do and Not to Do at Onsen in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Summer 2017 Semester at Temple University, Japan Campus

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search