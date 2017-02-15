Parents sue hospital over death of 2-year-old son following surgery

TOKYO —

The parents of a two-year-old boy who died after undergoing surgery at Tokyo Women’s Medical University Hospital in 2014, have filed a malpractice suit against the hospital.

The parents filed the suit in the Tokyo District Court against four anesthesiologists who administered the anesthetic, and are seeking damages of 180 million yen, Fuji TV reported.

The boy was given a powerful anesthetic known as propofol following his surgery, despite the fact that the drug has been banned for use with children.

Although the parents have already sued the two doctors who were in charge of the surgery, a new lawsuit was filed on Tuesday against the four anesthesiologists and nurses over the wrongful death of their child.

The boy was given a steady dose of anesthesia and pain killers after he underwent neck surgery, and was put on a ventilator in intensive care for observation. However, three days later, the boy suddenly died after suffering an unexpected acute cardiovascular failure.

Hospital officials said propofol, which was administered to the child, was most likely the cause of death.

According to the official propofol use instructions, the drug is not supposed to be administered to patients in intensive care who are relying on artificial respiration units, or to children younger than 14.

Japan Today