Police, firefighters investigate cause of blaze in Niigata city

NIIGATA, Japan —

Police and firefighters on Friday started an investigation into the cause of an inferno that destroyed some 150 buildings and injured eight people in a city on the Sea of Japan coast the previous day.

The fire, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes and prompted the dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces, was mostly extinguished Thursday night more than 10 hours after it broke out at a Chinese restaurant in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture.

The magnitude of the blaze, which burned 40,000 square meters of the city also prompted Emperor Akihito to express his sympathy for people affected by the biggest fire in 20 years not caused by a natural disaster.

“Many people had to be evacuated in the cold weather. I hope their health will not suffer,” the emperor said at an event at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate his 83rd birthday.

The police and local firefighters conducted an inspection at the Chinese restaurant on Friday morning.

The fire moved faster than expected after strong winds spread it to a densely built-up area including several wooden houses near JR Itoigawa Station.

According to local officials the city maintained an evacuation advisory for some 740 people in 360 households as of 8 a.m. Friday and plans to lift the advisory after confirming the fire is completely out. Some 40 people have moved to three shelters.

