Police probe training body to assess liability over avalanche deaths

Police have opened an investigation into the training body that organized a mountaineering lesson during which seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche at a ski resort in eastern Japan, investigators said Tuesday.

The police will probe whether sufficient steps were taken to ensure the safety of the students taking part in the program.

Although the lesson had been changed from mountain climbing to snow wading, Tochigi Prefecture’s high school athletic federation was unaware of the change as management of the program was left entirely to teachers at the site, a senior official of the organization said.

The investigation appears to be focused on the reason for conducting the snow-wading training despite the heavy snowfall overnight, and the police will question the teachers and others.

Seven boys and one teacher of Otawara High School’s competitive mountain club were crushed to death Monday in one of the deadliest snowslide disasters in decades in Japan.

By visual assessment, the snow on the slope appears to have slid about 100 to 200 meters. Rescue workers on Tuesday flew drones over Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort to assess the size of avalanche and damage inflicted by it.

The accident occurred as an advisory of avalanches has been issued around the ski resort, with over 30 centimeter snowfall overnight through early Monday.

Some experts pointed out that it could be a surface avalanche, which is a sliding of a layer of new snowfall.

According to a rescue worker who took part in the search and rescue mission, students said they were hit by the avalanche while they were taking a break during the training, which involved wading through deep snow, and they did not have avalanche beacons that emit radio signals to locate people in the snow.

The eight victims are Atsuki Takase, 16, Yuzuru Asai, 17, Minoru Ogane, 17, Masaki Oku, 16, Hidetomo Hagiwara, 16, Yusuke Kaburagi, 17, Kosuke Sato, 16, and Yusuke Ketsuka, the 29-year-old teacher.

Forty people also sustained injuries, including seven seriously, in the avalanche. A total of 51 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were taking part in the three-day program.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at Tuesday’s Diet session that the government will investigate the cause of the disaster and further strengthen its disaster prevention measures.

According to the athletic federation, the climbing lesson has been conducted at the ski resort every year since 1963, led by teachers of participating high schools who were also seasoned climbers.

A teacher who has a license for alpine climbing instructor and served as manager of mountain club at the high school and elsewhere for over 20 years has been in charge in recent years.

