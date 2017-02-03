Record radiation level detected inside damaged Fukushima reactor

TOKYO —
A record radiation level has been detected inside the No. 2 reactor at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex, with the estimated reading of up to 530 sieverts per hour, the plant operator said Thursday.
The reading means a person could die from even brief exposure, highlighting the difficulties ahead as the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc grope their way toward dismantling all three reactors that melted down in the March 2011 nuclear disaster.
The plant operator also announced that based on an image analysis, a 1-square-meter hole has been found on a metal grating beneath the reactor pressure vessel, likely caused by melted nuclear fuel that fell through the vessel.
The new radiation level, described by some experts as “unimaginable,” far exceeds 73 sieverts per hour, the previously highest radiation reading monitored in the interior of the reactor.
An official of the National Institute of Radiological Sciences said medical professionals have never considered dealing with this level of radiation in their work.
According to TEPCO, the extremely high radiation level was detected inside the containment vessel, in the space around 2.3 meters away from the base of the reactor pressure vessel.
According to the institute, 4 sieverts of radiation exposure would kill one in two people.
Experts say 1,000 millisieverts, which equals 1 sievert, could lead to infertility, loss of hair and cataracts, while exposure to radiation doses above 100 sieverts increases the risk of cancer.
The latest discovery spells difficulty in removing the fuel debris as part of decommissioning work at the plant. The government and TEPCO hope to locate the fuel and start removing it from a first reactor in 2021.
The debris is believed to have been created as nuclear fuel inside the reactor pressure vessel overheated and melted due to the loss of reactor cooling functions.
In the coming weeks, the plant operator plans to deploy a remote-controlled robot to check conditions inside the containment vessel, but the utility is likely to have to change its plan.
For one thing, it will have to reconsider the route the robot is to take to probe the interior because of the hole found on the grating.
Also, given the extraordinary level of radiation inside the containment vessel, the robot would only be able to operate for less than two hours before it is destroyed.
That is because the robot is designed to withstand exposure to a total of up to 1,000 sieverts of radiation. Based on the calculation of 73 sieverts per hour, the robot could have operated for more than 10 hours, but 530 sieverts per hour means the robot would be rendered inoperable in less than two hours.
The latest analysis follows TEPCO’s discovery Monday of a black mass deposited on the grating directly beneath the pressure vessel, possibly melted fuel after the unit suffered a meltdown along with two other reactors at the six-reactor plant.
Images captured using a camera attached to a telescopic arm on Monday also showed part of the grating has gone.
If the deposits are confirmed as fuel debris, it would be the first time the utility has found any at the three units that suffered meltdowns.
Following the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe, the plant’s No. 1 to 3 reactors suffered fuel meltdowns.
Portions of the fuel in the reactors are believed to have accumulated at the bottom of the containment vessels. But the actual condition of the melted fuel remains unknown due to high radiation levels.
2
mt9334
One may either point an accusatory finger at Japan, or empathize with them for having had this terrible incident occur on their soil. I, choose the later. Many countries have nuclear power plants, and many more "accidents" will surely happen in due time.
World nations may gather and point their finger at the spilt milk, and blame Japan for spilling it... or they may join in the clean up process because surely at some point in time, milk will be spilled on their native soil.
4
sensei258
Chernobyl all over again
4
SenseNotSoCommon
Another day, another headline. How's that Fukushima milk/veg/fish?
12
Yubaru
I for one would hope that the world community will jump all over Japan and TEPCO and allow outsiders to come in and assist and consult on how to get this clean-up moving along.
This is a prime opportunity to learn how to deal with disasters like this, and the information should be shared with the world.
7
Aly Rustom
Then its time to get rid of nuclear energy and go solar.
They would be right. Japan rejected offers for help from both Russia and the US.
Or they could just switch to solar so they don't have to worry about another disaster or radiation.
7
AgentX
A very rare, honest report on the subject for a change. Did this one slip under the radar? I'm surprised that this information wasn't censored by Abe and Co's strict media 'laws'. Perhaps Kyodo will be punished yet.
@mt9334: Several nations offered their support to help clean the 'spilt milk' but Japan refused and insisted they have it all under control. Some people allude to Japanese pride, but I personally think it is because they are hiding something that would embarrass them even more on the international stage.
1
JoshuYaki
TEPCO is employing experts from the IAEA. There are a lot of outsider consultants working on this disaster. The problem is that no other disaster has occurred at this magnitude and the conditions are very different than Chernobyl was. They seem to be honest about what's happening and making a decent effort on a very dangerous operation. I wonder how long the men would last if they did what the Chernobyl crew did and had liquidators go into the danger area and clean up the mess by hand.
0
Speed
If they're thinking of sending in a robot, why not a drone? In two hours a drone would be able to cover a lot of area.
1
Kakukakushikajika
Another dramatic thing is that people from Fukushima will stop receiving government aid in 2018 and will be asked to move back home...
2
JonathanJo
By "exposure to radiation doses above 100 sieverts increases the risk of cancer" did you mean "100 millisieverts"?
1
AgentX
I'm no expert, but I believe that it wouldn't take long to fall out of the sky.
0
Citizen2012
Speak volume on the quality of the article when it comes to units, somebody should check before posting.
1
smithinjapan
But it's under control, and it's cheap and safe!!
All this means is that it'll be impossible to decomission within their five time extended period, and will cost trillions more. Well done, TEPCO!
1
Ron Barnes
Japan dont realise how bad this they have lied to the community about the milk being safe also in the beginning they lied about the radiation levels in the ocean and ground water and when it blew up there was a plume above the reactor that was shown in world news also to the people of japan by giving the ok to use nuclear energy from the beginning
1
papigiulio
Im no scientist but, shouldnt there suppose to be high radiation levels INSIDE a nuclear reactor?
Well, goodbye soil under the plant. Hope rainwater doesn't spread it out too much.
3
GyGene
All of this while in America, Southern Company is adding to an already huge nuclear plant on the Savannah River in Georgia. I absolutely loathe everything nuclear.
4
Disillusioned
So, they finally admit the containment vessel was ruptured and rods melted through it. This scenario is exactly what was described in the movie, the China Syndrome. They are extremely lucky they were able to cool these melted rods. However, this does not mean they are clear of a China Syndrome disaster. At present, the technology does not exist for dealing with these melted fuel rods and if there is another major failure in the cooling system it will eventuate. This truly is a nuclear nightmare and far from 'under control' as Abe boldly stated to the IOC. And, the craziest thing about this whole scenario is, it could have easily been averted if TEPCO had not been lying about their safety upgrades and had implemented the advice from 2002 of getting the back up generators off the ground and waterproofing all electrical systems. Yeah, the first series of meltdowns were a catastrophe, but the next round could be Armageddon!
1
katsu78
Do you have evidence that the radiation level in milk is higher, or is that just a feeling you have based on the notion that radiation higher in one place must mean that radiation in a completely different place must also be higher?
?sensei258FEB. 03, 2017 - 07:22AM JST Chernobyl all over again
In the sense that it is a meltdown? Yes. In the sense that the conditions of the two meltdowns have anything in common? Not really. The fuel used, the isotopes released, the manner in which they are released, these things matter.
Drones and robots are the same thing.
0
Yubaru
Do you realize the space that is being talked about here?
Quite so, they are called TEPCO executives.
4
gaijinpapa
Meltdown? I remember watching the experts from Tokyo University laughing and assuring the public there was no meltdown. Of course, the public didn't know the level of donations to Tokyo University from Tepco.
Everything about this disaster - from the lying on TV, the confusion, the fact they didn't expect it, to Abe saying its all under control, to laborers not getting proper treatment because of mafia involvement - it's like a case study in everything that's wrong in Japanese political and business culture.
Study this right from the beginning and you will understand Japan.
1
since1981
According to a commercial on CNNJ that is shown several times a day, it gives the impression to the world that this problem has been solved and the cities and food in the area are all now safe. So which is it? Save or not? I'm confused.
0
Onniyama
gaijinpapa. Well put.
0
Alfie Noakes
TEPCO controls all information about Fukushima.
The 2014 State Secrets law made whistleblowing illegal and receiving information from whistleblowers illegal and punishable by up to 5 years in jail.
"As Reporters Without Borders put it, “How can the government respond to growing demands for transparency from a public outraged by the consequences of the Fukushima nuclear accident if it enacts a law that gives it a free hand to classify any information considered too sensitive as a state secret?” Masako Mori, the state minister in charge of the bill, has explicitly said the law could be applied to the nuclear power industry because nuclear power plants are potential targets for terror attacks, though he also assured people it would not affect the release of information regarding Fukushima Dai-Ichi".
"Even journalists and activists who unwittingly solicit information deemed to be state secrets can be prosecuted under this new law, as those who conspire to leak state secrets face up to five years in prison and those who acquire state secrets through illicit means face 10 years"
"Even more worryingly, the process of defining state secrets is entirely in the government’s hands"
"there is no protection for whistle-blowers and no mechanism to punish government officials who classify information as a “state secret” for frivolous or self-serving reasons".
"By decreasing transparency in government, the new state secrets law is a fundamental challenge to Japanese democracy".
http://thediplomat.com/2014/12/japans-troubling-state-secrets-law-takes-effect/
Given TEPCO's monopoly on information from Fukushima and this draconian State Secret Law it's is simply impossible to know the truth about what is happening in Fukushima.
0
Disillusioned
Robots disintegrate in minutes under such high levels of radiation.
0
Leslie Corrice
Reactor BUILDING! Building!! The reactor is the tall, elongated oval device above where Tepco's pictures are taken. The building is not the reactor! The 530 Sv/hr estimated exposure level is inside the BUILDING...NOT the reactor. Get it right, for crying out loud!
0
MsDelicious
Can't wait for Fukushima peaches to come out. They are the best and no radiation problems.
0
Dtsujimo1
But guys, Beyonce is expecting twin!!!
-1
Yubaru
What a glowing recommendation.
