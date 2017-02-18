Record Y3.6 bil in cash reported as lost property in Tokyo in 2016

TOKYO —

A record-high 3.67 billion yen ($32.5 million) in cash was found and reported as lost property in Tokyo last year, topping the level marked nearly 30 years earlier when the Japanese economy was experiencing a bubble, police say.

The figure is equivalent to around 10 million yen being found every day, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The cash amount increased for the seventh straight year, topping the previous record of about 3.5 billion yen set in 1990.

Of the total, some 2.7 billion yen, or 74%, was returned to owners, also a record high since comparable data became available in 1999.

The number of overall lost property cases, including cash and other items, came to 3.83 million, logging a record high for the ninth straight year.

By category, identification items, such as driver’s licenses, and credit cards accounted for the largest amount at about 626,000 items. Security-related and other items, including IC transportation cards, came second at around 481,000, followed by clothing items such as gloves and scarves at about 455,000. Pet animals such as cats and birds totaled about 1,000.

Lost property is given to those who find it if the owner is not identified within three months.

If not claimed by the finder, cash and proceeds from the sale of goods go into the coffers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of lost items has been increasing due to people carrying more credit and membership cards, along with more items such as electronic devices that are getting smaller in size, the police said.

