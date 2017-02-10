Relatives remember 9 killed when U.S. sub hit Japanese fishing ship in 2001

HONOLULU —

The families of nine people killed when a U.S. Navy submarine accidentally rammed into a Japanese fishing ship off Hawaii 16 years ago were set to remember their loved ones at a ceremony Thursday.

Those killed were on board the Ehime Maru, a training vessel for fisheries students. The submarine’s rudder sliced into the ship’s hull.

Tatsuyoshi Mizuguchi, whose 17-year-old son Takeshi was the only victim whose body was never found, was among those expected to attend the memorial on a Honolulu hill overlooking the ocean where the vessels collided.

This year’s ceremony carries special significance under Buddhist custom because it marks the start of the 17th year since the deaths — a special time for healing and remembrance.

Buddhist tradition counts the moment of death as the first year of passing.

A Navy investigation found the USS Greenville’s captain had rushed through mandatory safety procedures while demonstrating an emergency surfacing drill for the benefit of civilians touring the submarine.

The report said the captain didn’t want the submarine to be late returning to Pearl Harbor with the 16 guests.

The Navy uses the Ehime Maru accident as a case study to teach prospective submarine officers what not to do.

It prompted the service to change the way squadron commanders monitor their submarines with the hope that supervision will prevent future collisions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.