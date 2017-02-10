Relatives remember 9 killed when U.S. sub hit Japanese fishing ship in 2001

National ( 0 )

In this Fe. 9, 2001 file photo, survivors from the Japanese fishing boat Ehime Maru, which collided with a U.S. Navy submarine, sit on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel after being rescued near Honolulu. AP Photo

HONOLULU —

The families of nine people killed when a U.S. Navy submarine accidentally rammed into a Japanese fishing ship off Hawaii 16 years ago were set to remember their loved ones at a ceremony Thursday.

Those killed were on board the Ehime Maru, a training vessel for fisheries students. The submarine’s rudder sliced into the ship’s hull.

Tatsuyoshi Mizuguchi, whose 17-year-old son Takeshi was the only victim whose body was never found, was among those expected to attend the memorial on a Honolulu hill overlooking the ocean where the vessels collided.

This year’s ceremony carries special significance under Buddhist custom because it marks the start of the 17th year since the deaths — a special time for healing and remembrance.

Buddhist tradition counts the moment of death as the first year of passing.

A Navy investigation found the USS Greenville’s captain had rushed through mandatory safety procedures while demonstrating an emergency surfacing drill for the benefit of civilians touring the submarine.

The report said the captain didn’t want the submarine to be late returning to Pearl Harbor with the 16 guests.

The Navy uses the Ehime Maru accident as a case study to teach prospective submarine officers what not to do.

It prompted the service to change the way squadron commanders monitor their submarines with the hope that supervision will prevent future collisions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In this Fe. 9, 2001 file photo, survivors from the Japanese fishing boat Ehime Maru, which collided with a U.S. Navy submarine, sit on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel after being rescued near Honolulu. USS GREENEVILLE Shinzo Abe

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

TableauxDining

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search