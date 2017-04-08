Revised law enables surprise inspection of nuclear plants

National ( 0 )

TOKYO —

The Diet passed on Friday a sweeping reform of nuclear inspections to allow regulators to conduct unannounced inspections of nuclear plants and give them unlimited access to needed data.

The enactment of the revised nuclear reactor regulation law comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency suggested Japan, which has been holding periodic inspections using checklists, needs a more flexible system.

The new inspection system, based on the U.S. system, will be implemented from fiscal 2020 after the Nuclear Regulation Authority sets specific rules.

The revised law stipulates utility operators bear the responsibility for checking whether their nuclear facilities meet state standards, while giving government inspectors the power to freely check equipment and data to comprehensively monitor how the reactors are operated.

The government will assess safety measures taken at each reactor and disclose the outcomes with the aim of promoting utilities’ safety efforts.

