Revised traffic law takes effect to bar elderly drivers with dementia

TOKYO —

A revised road traffic law took effect Sunday requiring elderly people to pass tougher dementia tests when renewing their driver’s license as Japan’s quickly-aging society grapples with more frequent traffic accidents involving drivers of advanced age.

Under the new rule, drivers aged 75 or older are obliged to see a doctor if a mandatory cognitive function test they must sit every three years as part of the license renewal process indicates they may be suffering dementia.

The law revision is expected to increase the number of drivers who have to see a doctor for a dementia check from 4,027 in 2015 to around 50,000 a year, of which 15,000 are expected to see their driver license revoked or suspended, according to the National Police Agency.

In 2015, a total of 1,472 drivers saw their license revoked or suspended after being diagnosed as having dementia.

While the new rule is aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents caused by drivers with dementia, the change could also pose problems for people who rely on cars due to limited availability of public transportation.

Under the revised law, drivers aged 75 or above will be divided into three groups in a test of cognitive and memory function. Drivers judged as being suspected of having dementia will be required to undergo a medical checkup immediately.

Cognitive testing had already been mandated before this latest revision to the law. But even those who were suspected of suffering dementia did not need to see a doctor unless they were involved in a certain level of traffic violation.

The revised law requires aged drivers who are suspected of having damaged cognition function to take a three-hour lecture, including a private lesson using recording technology. Even aged drivers who were judged as having no damage to their cognition function are required to take a two-hour lecture.

Aged drivers who violate 18 designated traffic rules, such as driving backward and ignoring a red light, are also required to take a cognition function test.

In Japan, the number of drivers aged 75 or older has been on the rise, totaling 5.13 million at the end of 2016. A total of 459 fatal traffic accidents were caused by such aged drivers, accounting for around 10 percent of the total.

The number of drivers who voluntarily returned their license jumped from 19,025 in 2005 to 345,313 in 2016.

Tokyo and Osaka saw particularly high numbers of voluntary license forfeits, compared to relatively low figures in rural areas with limited public transportation networks.

