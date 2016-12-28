Sagawa employee caught on YouTube throwing, kicking parcels

TOKYO —

Major parcel delivery firm Sagawa Express Co has apologized after a YouTube video showing one of its employees deliberately throwing, kicking and tossing parcels to the ground during delivery, went viral earlier this month, attracting Japanese media attention and public criticism.

The 1:33-minute-long video, taken on Dec 6, shows a male employee wearing the Sagawa uniform, tossing several parcels to the ground a total of four times, kicking them once and throwing a metal luggage carrier four times, as well.

The video is presumed to have been taken from a high-rise apartment building in Tokyo, Japanese media sources reported Tuesday.

Representatives from Sagawa Express issued an official apology, admitting that the man in the video is a full-time employee. Sagawa said the employee “deeply regrets” his actions. He said it was the result of pent-up frustration because nobody was home at the places where he was supposed to deliver the packages that day.

The video attracted criticism among Japanese media and the public after it went live, with all major TV companies broadcasting the video several times and taking to the streets to ask for people’s comments, the majority of whom expressed disappointment and anxiety over how their own items might be handled.

YouTube users also openly criticised the employee, posting comments such as “I won’t be using Sagawa anymore,” “So it’s okay to do whatever you want because you’re stressed out? This is unacceptable,” and “This man should be fired right away.”

On the contrary, some comments sympathised with the man, saying they could “understand where he is coming from.”

Sagawa said it is considering punishing the employee.

Japan Today