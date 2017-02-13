Sailor missing after falling into sea from Japanese minesweeper

KOCHI —

A Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor was missing Sunday after falling into the sea from a minesweeper off Kochi Prefecture in western Japan, the MSDF said.

The sailor in his 20s fell from the Yakushima while working on the deck with several other crew members around 8:45 a.m. around 10 kilometers south of Cape Muroto in the Pacific, the MSDF said, adding it was searching for him with the Japan Coast Guard.

The incident took place as the vessel was returning to Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, after conducting drills in Ise Bay off Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

