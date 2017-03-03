Saitama to charge for helicopter mountain rescue operations

SAITAMA —

A bill that would make Saitama Prefecture the first local government in Japan to charge for helicopter mountain rescue operations was submitted to the prefectural assembly Thursday.

Starting January 2018, the charge would be around 50,000 yen per operation, equivalent to the helicopter fuel cost. Public mountain rescue services are currently provided without charge across the country, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The bill to amend a related ordinance is expected to be approved in late March.

“It is fair to ask for a certain charge to partly cover the cost of providing services that involve danger. Paid services will raise hikers’ awareness and should help deter reckless action,” said Takumi Tamura, policy chief of the local chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party, the assembly’s largest force.

The new rule will not apply to forestry workers. The local government will also consider charging people rescued in the prefecture by helicopters sent from neighboring prefectures, a Saitama prefectural official said.

According to the disaster management agency, rescue operations involving the use of helicopters have been steadily increasing in Japan since 2011, with 1,345 cases in 2015.

In Saitama alone, 11 helicopter rescue operations were conducted in fiscal 2015, with hikers rescued in five of them.

Hiroshi Nishiuchi, a member of the governing board of the Japan Mountaineering Association, said most helicopter rescue operations occur when hikers encounter unexpected events and the prefecture should rather focus on properly maintaining mountain trails and raising awareness of the risks associated with mountaineering.

