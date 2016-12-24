Sapporo to recognize same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage

SAPPORO —
Sapporo aims to recognize same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage, joining other cities in the country in addressing discrimination against sexual minorities, local government officials say.
Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido and one of the major regional cities in Japan, plans to draw up guidelines by next March, as it seeks to start relevant steps such as certifying couples by the end of March 2018, the official said.
Sapporo is mulling the step in line with other cities in Japan that have already introduced similar arrangements. They include Tokyo’s Shibuya and Setagaya wards, Iga in Mie Prefecture, Takarazuka in Hyogo Prefecture, and Naha in Okinawa Prefecture.
Sapporo hopes to host the 2026 Winter Olympics and the Olympic Charter bans discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Once put in place, same-sex couples in Sapporo may be eligible for a range of benefits including becoming the recipients of life insurance money.
Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto received a request in June from a civic group supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people for establishing a system to recognize such partnerships.
With a population of nearly 2 million, the Hokkaido city has been studying the introduction of the system based on precedents such as that of Shibuya Ward.
12 Comments
6
Yubaru
Please do NOT copy Shibuya! There is no reason why a gay couple would need to get their partnership notarized, straight couples do not, so neither should gay couples.
Use the same criteria/paperwork that is used for straight couples, otherwise there is still discrimination attached to the union.
-1
Akula
Japan's demographics mean that encouraging such unions is against national interests.
I do think though Japan does need to do a better job of protecting the property rights of non-heterosexual couples.
-5
John-San
I wonder how this will be worded. If equivalent to marriage is used it actually mean marriage. So a couple rock up at a christian Church in Sapporo and ask to get married, the church really can not refused. If the church refuse, the couple would be entitle to sue on the ground of discrimination. Why not say a gay partnership will have the same legal right as a married couple or defacto relationship. Or allow same sex marriage. On this subject I am against marriage period. Hetro or the same sex. It a waste of money. I have ask my daughter to consider never getting married because I can spend the money on more important needs on myself. like a full body tattoo or tour of the best 20 east asian Michiclan star Restrarunts.
0
MsDelicious
@John-san
?
0
Strangerland
Yeah better those than your daughter's happiness.
1
gokai_wo_maneku
My neighborhood Shinjuku has Tokyo's biggest gay town, but there is no action on this issue. Yet you see it in Sapporo, Shibuya, Setagaya and a few other places. Totally gay gokai wants to know what's with Shinjuku! I want to marry my partner!
0
Brian Wheway
John san, some people would say that your a total selfish (bleep)
-1
John-San
There you go again Stranger can,t help yourself. Do you have a opinion on the subject ? because you always have a opinion on anyone else opinion. I said consider Stranger. Somethings She will get over. What ever make her happy. The ball in her court. A few thing I instilled in my daughter. It is smart to ask and to be honest about how you feel.
0
ADK99
@Yubaru, I suspect following Shibuya is the best that they can do. I may be mistaken, but I don't believe that cities have the legal ability to allow same-sex marriage. They can, however, take some steps to ensure that within their jurisdiction same-sex couples are entitled to the same rights as married people. That's why in Shibuya they can get their relationship notarized, thereby registering their partnership with the city - because they can't get married and Shibuya can't change that. (and I agree with you, the national government should apply the same standards to all couples)
0
rkom76
"Japan's demographics mean that encouraging such unions is against national interests."
A gay (who is actually aware of being gay) will marry another gay or will remain single (and I wrote "aware" because some gay marry heterosexual people, have kids and then realize their situation).
With all due respect, I don't really understand why people think that legalizing gay marriages is against the objective of having more children, given the fact that they will very likely not have children either way (I mean, maintaining the status quo or legalizing gay marriages. In other places some gay couples have children through in vitro fertilization, but I see it very hard the whole gay population going that way).
Or do they really expect gay people to marry heterosexual people just to have children because it's a matter of national interest?
If it comes to that point, I guess then hikikomori and all kind of singles should be "delegalized" then, because they are going against the national interest of Japan.
There was a poll a few day ago about the reasons for young people to remain single. Those same factors affecting heterosexual couples will affect gay couples the same way, so I wouldn´t expect any demographic change by legalizing gay marriages.
I don't know how many gay couples are in Japan, but I'm quite sure that improving the economy will affect demographics much more deeply than keeping gay marriage not possible.
-1
Frederic Bastiat
The bigger question is why any government is involved with marriage in the first place. Makes no difference unless people expect special treatment for being legally bound to another. There should be no special treatment for anyone, single or not. All are equal.
0
Hicoway
I wonder how much the no-dating aspect of some kawaii idol culture encourages lesbianism. When girls can only have sex with each other from adolescence to graduation, in their 20’s, it is no wonder that many of them stay that way. I, in the States, accepted one of the AKB Kami Seven, now graduated, to be my personal god. I received a Christmas card from her today, with her heavenly wife standing by her side. I am glad that Japan is moving to recognize such lovely unions.
