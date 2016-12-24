Sapporo to recognize same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage

SAPPORO —

Sapporo aims to recognize same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage, joining other cities in the country in addressing discrimination against sexual minorities, local government officials say.

Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido and one of the major regional cities in Japan, plans to draw up guidelines by next March, as it seeks to start relevant steps such as certifying couples by the end of March 2018, the official said.

Sapporo is mulling the step in line with other cities in Japan that have already introduced similar arrangements. They include Tokyo’s Shibuya and Setagaya wards, Iga in Mie Prefecture, Takarazuka in Hyogo Prefecture, and Naha in Okinawa Prefecture.

Sapporo hopes to host the 2026 Winter Olympics and the Olympic Charter bans discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Once put in place, same-sex couples in Sapporo may be eligible for a range of benefits including becoming the recipients of life insurance money.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto received a request in June from a civic group supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people for establishing a system to recognize such partnerships.

With a population of nearly 2 million, the Hokkaido city has been studying the introduction of the system based on precedents such as that of Shibuya Ward.

