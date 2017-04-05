Scandal-hit Moritomo Gakuen sued over unpaid construction costs

OSAKA —

Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator at the center of a political scandal connected to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over its bargain-price purchase of state property, was sued Wednesday for allegedly not fully paying bills for building a new elementary school at the site.

Fujiwara Kogyo, an Osaka-based construction company, filed a lawsuit with the Osaka District Court demanding Moritomo Gakuen pay about 400 million yen ($3.6 million) that is past the due date of March 31. The total unpaid amount exceeds 1.6 billion yen, the firm said.

Moritomo Gakuen bought an 8,770-square-meter plot of state land in the western city of Toyonaka in Osaka last June for a price more than 800 million yen less than its appraisal value to build the school. The government said the price reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site.

Abe’s wife Akie had been close to the elementary school project, having been listed as the planned school’s honorary principal until her recent resignation. She also gave speeches at a Moritomo Gakuen-run kindergarten that was probed over suspected hate speech after parents of pupils were given handouts denigrating Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.

After the cut-price land deal was criticized in parliament, Moritomo Gakuen dropped its application to open an elementary school at the site. The school had been planned to open this month.

“We haven’t heard anything (from Moritomo Gakuen.) I suspect that we would not have been paid even if the school had been opened,” Koichi Fujiwara, president of Fujiwara Kogyo, said at a press conference after filing the lawsuit.

Fujiwara Kogyo reached a 1.55 billion yen contract with Moritomo Gakuen in December 2015 to build the school and signed an additional 90 million yen contract for cleanup of the land’s soil in January. Although construction costs swelled further, Moritomo Gakuen had paid only 460 million yen as of October, according to a written complaint filed with the court.

Moritomo Gakuen declined to comment on the issue.

The construction firm needs to collect the money soon for its own payment to subcontracted companies, said an attorney for Fujiwara Kogyo.

In a related development, the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigative team was found Wednesday to have accepted a complaint against the Finance Ministry’s Kinki local finance bureau over selling the state land in Toyonaka for an unreasonably low price.

The investigative team accepted the complaint submitted by Toyonaka city assembly members and others on March 22 on suspicion of breach-of-trust charges against the bureau’s officials. The team has already received a complaint against Moritomo Gakuen on suspicion of illegally securing subsidies for the construction of the school.

Fujiwara Kogyo has already won approval from the court for provisional seizure of Moritomo Gakuen’s assets, such as the land and buildings of the kindergarten it operates in Osaka city as well as the house of its former head Yasunori Kagoike in the city of Toyonaka.

Last month, Kagoike was summoned to parliament to give sworn testimony over the scandal, during which he repeated his earlier claim that the organization received a 1 million donation from the prime minister through his wife. Abe has denied the allegation but his public support rating has taken a dent over the scandal.

© KYODO