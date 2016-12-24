Sea Shepherd finds Japanese whaler 'hiding behind iceberg'

SYDNEY —
Activist group Sea Shepherd’s fast new patrol vessel Ocean Warrior on Friday intercepted a Japanese harpoon ship “hiding behind an iceberg” in thick fog as its annual high-seas battle against whaling kicked off.
Two vessels from the environmental organisation left Australia on Dec 5 bound for the freezing Southern Ocean in the Antarctic for its 11th campaign to disrupt the Japanese hunt.
It said Ocean Warrior, built with financial support from the Dutch, British and Swedish lotteries, had already found one of the harpoon ships which meant the rest of the fleet would be near by.
“The crews of the Ocean Warrior and the Steve Irwin have been battling through thick fog and ice to protect the whales in the Australian whale sanctuary,” said Ocean Warrior captain Adam Meyerson, referring to the sanctuary around Australia’s Antarctic territory.
“Finding one of the hunter killer ships hiding behind an iceberg in a thick fog means that the rest of the fleet is nearby.”
He added that the group hoped to “have whaling in the Southern Ocean shut down by Christmas”.
The Ocean Warrior has a powerful water cannon and is capable of outrunning the whalers.
Japan has previously sought court action to halt the anti-whaling campaigns, saying the activists ram their ships, snare propellers with ropes and harass crew with paint and stink bombs.
The Japanese fleet set sail on November 18 in defiance of a worldwide moratorium on commercial whaling and international opposition.
Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission’s moratorium in force since 1986. But it exploits a loophole allowing for whales to be killed for the purposes of scientific research.
Tokyo claims it is trying to prove the whale population is large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting for a traditional source of food. But the meat from what it calls scientific research often ends up on dinner tables.
In 2014 the United Nations’ International Court of Justice ordered Tokyo to end the Antarctic hunt, saying it found permits issued by Japan were “not for purposes of scientific research”.
After the ruling Japan cancelled its 2014-15 hunt, only to resume it the following year under a new program with a two-thirds cut in the target catch number—saying the fresh plan was genuinely scientific.
© 2016 AFP
61 Comments
-9
nostromo
And as in the past, the Sea Shepherd is ready to break every rule in the maritime law-book to hold the Japanese to account. Neither is in any position to claim the morale high ground when it comes to the law....
15
gogogo
Give em hell SS!
17
Sherman
Hilarious. Good for SS! I love the stink bomb idea. The whales will have a great Christmas now.
-28
CrucialS
The whalers should up the stakes and mount a M2 for and aft of their ships. SS wants to act like pirates then treat them like pirates.
10
Aly Rustom
God's speed SS.
15
Tamarama
Ha ha! Lets the games begin!
The more they can harass them, the less whales get killed, and until the whaling moratorium is lifted based on real science, that's a very good thing.
12
Outrider
Fair Winds, Sea Shepherd!
0
Dan Lewis
While I support the efforts to stop whaling, CrucialS's suggestion for use weapons could prove to be a problem - for the anti-whalers.
6
canadianbento
When are the "humans" throughout the World going to stop this "masacure" of innocent life and go after the two legged ones that are creating all the problems?
-16
CrucialS
It should be a last resort though and always in an attempt to disable the SS when they're attacking the whaling ship.
8
u_s__reamer
When the "researchers" become the "researched", or more honestly, when the hunters become the hunted makes for pure schadenfreude. I hope our fellow creatures can escape the bloody harpoon and continue to swim and live free.
5
Ricky Kaminski
The never ending story continues. Clash of cultures on the high seas. Neither side willing to give an inch. As an Australian on my way down to Wakayama ( historical whaling town) for a karate tournament as we speak, the inevitable lecture to come about the rule of law and terrorism on the high seas is becoming a regular event, especially with the old geezas who have trouble processing different points of view. Its unusual for the non confrontational locals to bring up touchy subjects , but the way the Japanese narrative goes in the media here , they feel they are truely on the side of good, fighting to preserver their precious culture. So many more pressing issues to tackle , you wonder if it is all really worth it? Basically its a conversation that goes no where fast.
-15
mike jang
SS,the terrorist at sea.
13
anotherexpat
You have to wonder just how much support for whaling there would still be locally if footage of the hunts was televised...
-11
kiyoshiMukai
This isa show. Neither side uses weapons
-8
socrateos
It's a wrong way to convince somebody who does believe in the same religion. It is most likely counterproductive as is shown in many religious wars.
3
igloobuyer
mike jangDEC. 24, 2016 - 10:49AM JST
Wrong characterisation, let's get this straight and not contribute to the fake news phenomenon. Like em or love em Sea Shepherds main goal is to stop hunting of whales in the wild and not to use violence for the soul purpose of causing fear and intimidation among the public for political aims (definition of terrorism)
2
wtfjapan
The whalers should up the stakes and mount a M2 for and aft of their ships. SS wants to act like pirates then treat them like pirates. so you want Japan to make an internation incident out of whaling by threatening to kill SS crew!? who by the way havent killed any whalers, unlike the whalers themselves. Whats next SS will buy a submarine and start torpedo whaling vessels! When your prepared to use lethal force on humans to hunt whales, then its gone well beyond whaling and everything to do with recalcitrant pride.
5
nfijapan
SS,the terrorist at sea. so SS has killed no humans or whales, but the whalers have killed two humans, and thousands of whales.....and people call SS terrorists LMFAO
4
Outrider
socrateous, the purpose is to save whales lives. and SS will achieve that this outing. What would you have them do, sit at a table talking with arrogant people who have no intention of changing their thinking?
7
Peter Qinghai
Change comes from education. In JLand, education is, basically, in general, controlled by the state. Those in control are a product of their education, which said 'whaling is good'.
As all know, their mindset cannot be altered. Therefor, it will take time for those with the opposite mindset come to be in control.
Unfortunately, by that time all the researching will be over as no more subjects of study will be found.
5
smithinjapan
anotherexpat: "You have to wonder just how much support for whaling there would still be locally if footage of the hunts was televised..."
Actually, it would increase. The blinders would go on, and the embarrassment from the videos would not prompt a logical reply -- just a knee-jerk reaction and claims that you are attacking their whaling culture... errr... science... and then they'd turn red-faced and not listen. Most of the most vehement people against the movie The Cove, for example, have never seen it.
Anyway, good on Sea Shepherd, and I LOVE that they found the Japanese ship cowering behind an iceberg! Hope they keep it locked in there and cameras on at all times. Give 'em hell, SS!
6
Kabukilover
Japanese whales are in violation of international law. Yes, they say they have a real scientific purpose "this time" but that is rubbish of course. There are enough frozen and unwanted whale corpses in Japan for any scientific research Japan might want. The real reason for this piracy is politics, endowments to win votes for the LDP. The sad joke is that whale meat is full of dioxins. Not good to eat.
2
Tony W.
The point seems to be missed by Nostromo. If Austrian Antarctic waters have been declared a whale sanctuary, then the Japanese have no business whaling there. Anything the SS does to them short of physical harm to the Japanese crew gets my vote.
2
Ron Barnes
Great News for the Whales. Bad news for Japans Taxpayers. The Money is Wasted on Whaling and not spent on Food every one eats not just a stubborn few and pet food.Think of those in need this Christmas even if only a Bowel of rice
7
choiwaruoyaji
Good luck Sea Shepherd.
People are getting tired of hearing the Japanese going on and on about their very precious "food culture".
How the hell does Japan's culture include the Antarctic?!
If my country pushed a "culture" that involved grabbing resources from 1000s and 1000s of kilometers away, in fact, from the other side of the world.... well, I for one would want nothing to do with such a claimed culture.... because it's not culture... it's just greed and arrogance.
Japan is arrogantly imposing its culture on the Antarctic.
There is no other way to describe it. According to the Japanese government's data there are an abundance of whales in the seas around Japan... more than enough for this tiny tiny niche market.
These greedy and arrogant expeditions... sending a massive Victorian era style fleet to the furthest reaches of the globe to grab resources from a pristine wilderness environment... It makes Japan look ridiculous on the world stage.
-16
tinawatanabe
I'm sure your country imports fish or sea food from Antarctic too.
10
smithinjapan
tinawatanabe: "I'm sure your country imports fish or sea food from Antarctic too."
First, Japan claims it's for science, not food. So your argument is only arguing that it's for food, not science, and the whaling is therefore forbidden. Second, whales are not fish. Third, please point out which nations go thousands of kilometers outside their waters to fish under the guise of science, then bring it home to rot in freezers and cry about other nations picking on them. You can't, because they don't. No other nation goes to the Southern Ocean, Arctic, or off their own waters claiming it's for science and then bringing the 'food' back home and saying others are attacking their culture. None. And certainly none of them then force the food on school children to try and lower the rotting stockpiles.
Japan are being babies, and hiding behind icebergs because they KNOW they are in the wrong.
-11
roosterman77
Combining scientific research and gathering food at the same time seems smart to me. I hope the whalers return safely and not over-fish the area... which I'm sure they won't. Btw SmithinJapan, tinawatanabe never said whales were fish.
6
smithinjapan
roosterman77: "Btw SmithinJapan, tinawatanabe never said whales were fish."
Then it was even more of an irrelevant comment, wasn't it?
-16
tinawatanabe
smithin
That's what Japan was told to do. It is OK to eat them after science research. It is the greedy westerners that demanding Japan eternal science research as harrasment.
Who said whales are fish? irrelevant.
The westerners justify their actions and only try to control Japan. They don't bind their own fishing as for science.
-12
qwertyjapan
I like whales, They're tasty.
5
turbotsat
Dioxins and methyl mercury, yum.
Whales get their revenge!
-14
domtoidi
why can't tinawatabe's comments be voted up? there's some real creepy manipulation going on in this thread.
6
turbotsat
Maybe you've got a script blocker turned on or something. Try upvoting my comments and see if it works :).
0
qwertyjapan
Wow, I couldn't do it either right after the other guy said, but now I can. That's weird.
-8
nostromo
the law of the seas is quite explicit.... the SS has broken the international maritime law on many occasions....this is well known.... i do not support Japanese whaling however the SS is in no position to point to the law as its measure of Japanese actions when it repeatedly breaks the law itself....
-7
Yubaru
Are you perhaps American? If so, please stop using gasoline produced from resources taken from the Middle East.
-5
Joeintokyo
Is the AFP just publishing press releases from SS, now?
1
wtfjapan
I like whales, They're tasty. and proven to have high levels of mercury, yes and that includes whales caught in Antartica, whales caught in Antartica spend half their lives feeding in northern waters also.
10
jdmdirect@gmail.com
why can't tinawatabe's comments be voted up? because Tina has a history of being a right wing nutter on JT , hence all the down votes.
-6
sfjp330
smithinjapan DEC. 24, 2016 - 02:04PM JST No other nation goes to the Southern Ocean, Arctic, or off their own waters claiming it's for science and then bringing the 'food' back home and saying others are attacking their culture.
The waters in question are protected sanctuary waters, they do fall under Law of The Sea. They can be territori ally defended by the owning nations. It never fails. The Japanese take a whale and their bad. The Norwegians take a whale and nobody cares. Both countries have cultural claim to whaling. Hey Sea Shepard, how about the Chinese that keeps killing turtles and coral reefs around the sea?? Ow, selective protesting?
6
smithinjapan
Tinawatanabe: "who said the whales are fish? Irrelevant"
Darn right your comment was irrelevant -- that's the point! You guys asking or bringing up unrelated food culture (actual food culture... not one that is science one minute and ancient tradition thousands of kilometers away the next) and other nations fishing for fish is completely irrelevant and a red herring to boot. Keep that in mind the next time you bring it up.
domtoidi: "why can't Tina Watanabe's comments be voted up?"
Because she makes irrelevant and often made-up remarks. On the thread about Abe donating yet more money to other nations she claims that the UN has Japan on an "enemy list", and the other day she said Westerners want Japanese to be exterminated. That's a big part.
-4
zengohan
Everyone should know the true intention of sea shepherd. All you have to do is google sea shepherd southpark
0
Stewie
Hide and Seek. BOO.
2
Strangerland
I doubt that they can't. When you click up/down on a post, it loads the new post count from the server and inserts it into the page. So if someone clicked down after you loaded the page, then you click up, the cumulative total is the same, so it will appear that you cannot vote up. But in fact, if you had reloaded the page right before voting up, you would see that he score had gone down after your original page load.
-10
Revintokyo
smithinjapan. DEC 24 You sound like you have a chip on your shoulder. With a name like smith you come from a western nation. Have you any idea how much whale hunting western countries did - not for meat - just for blubber - wholesale slaughter to the point of extinction, not minke whales like the ones that are sustainable and increasing in big numbers but the right, blue, southern right, fin, humpback whales and many other varieties, once again to the point of extinction - just to make money. They were killing them until the mid 1960's and only stopped because of a shortage of whales not because of conscience, so don't get on your high moral horse. You view is slanted. Antarctica is being plundered for its toothfish - an entirely unsustainable catch - mostly by northern hemisphere nations and people like you make no comments but still eat the fish. Your slurs about the 'rotting flesh' and 'forcing the food on school children' show your true feelings to the Japanese people. They support you and let you into their country and this is the way you treat them. If you don't like it - go home.
0
Brian Wheway
The loop hole in the law talks about scientific research, well thats fine so far,but has ANY one seen this research data? what does it consist of? do the scientists actually have a set agenda of what data/research is to collated? may be we, the courts and other whaling experts, should be asking to see this data/research so that they can determine wether its just a shared or not, if its a wishy washy pile of useless data, the experts could say we already know this its irrelevant this whale has been killed for no reason and then that ship owner should then be prosecuted? I think that this loop hole can be closed quickly, but I am sure the Japanese won't be in a rush to undertake this task, as we all know what going on. Another regulation could be introduced and that it once the what has been killed and the so called data has been gathered, that the whale can not enter the human food chain, so it has to be released back the deep see from where it come from, this will support the food chain for other fish and micro organisms, once the whaler realise that there is no finical reward for them they will automatically stop the hunt and try there hand at something else.
1
James Burke
live by the sword die by the sword
if japan is willing to engage it what is basically piracy of marine life in international waters, it must be ready to accept the fact that its ships may also be subject to piracy
if japan really is conducting scientific research it should send government escort vessels to protect the commercial whaling ships from piracy.
you won't catch JP government vessels anywhere near those whaling ships because the politicians know japan is breaking the law.
2
cleo
Thick fog means it's harder to find the whales.
Good.
Actually they have been known to send the Coastguard down to 'protect' the whaling fleet.
Because everyone knows the Japanese coastline extends all the way down to the Antarctic.
http://www.smh.com.au/news/whale-watch/japans-coast-guard-protecting-whalers-from-activists/2008/01/31/1201714116182.html
-2
Cogito Ergo Sum
@ Nostromo
the law of the seas is quite explicit.... the SS has broken the international maritime law on many occasions....this is well known.... i do not support Japanese whaling however the SS is in no position to point to the law as its measure of Japanese actions when it repeatedly breaks the law itself....
Some of us hold the MORAL law as being SUPREME to all other laws.
0
oldman_13
Go Japan!
Down with SS
0
kurisupisu
What right do humans have to slaughter other animals using high explosive tipped harpoons?
Is that really an action that any Japanese can condone?
It certainly isn't a Japanese cultural tradition is it?
0
Mlodinow
I almost feel the headline is an editor trolling the whaling fleet. Hilarious.
0
The Womp
And a merry achrostmas to us all!
-4
Mike O'Brien
There already is real science supporting the lifting for some species. But the IWC has refused to even review the status of a single species since the moratorium went into effect. Despite the fact that the moratorium required reviews to be done by 1990 and then every 10 years thereafter. And that's a bad thing.
Yes, cherry pick a definition. But the definition in UNCLOS is the one that matters and it says nothing about political aims. Also I could argue that SSCS IS following political aims, they want to influence governments (political bodies) to back up and support their views.
Sorry but monitoring a population over time requires obtaining new samples every year.
So then all Japan has to do is declare the waters a Japanese Antarctic waters and call it a whale hunting ground right? I mean Australia's claim is just a bogus as if Japan made the same claim.
Yes and they have been for quite a while.
No the Antarctic Minkes do no such thing. Virtually ALL seafood has mercury and seafood from Antarctica has been shown to have lower levels than seafood from other areas and that includes whales.
Yes, anybody who actually looks will see it. Even the IWC admits that Japan gives them usable scientific data from every one of their trips to the Antarctic and until recently the IWC even had scientists going with some of the Japanese ships (SOWER cruises).
I know that is wrong. The loophole and the REQUIREMENT to process the meat are both parts of the IWC's original charter and thus can only be changed with a unanimous vote of all members. Also any new regulation passed (without a unanimous vote) will not supersede the original charter.
The right of survival of the fittest, natures ultimate right.
0
DaDude
So the SS probably gets on the megaphone and says, "whalers, come out and playyyayyy!"
0
voiceofokinawa
0
smithinjapan
Revintokyo: "With a name like smith you come from a western nation."
You never hear of someone not wanting their real name known saying, "uhhh... it's Smith, John Smith"? You have no idea where I'm from, bud, and even if it is a Western nation, that has zero bearing on the fact that your argument is about whaling for food and blubber when Japan claims it's for science.
Voiceofokinawa: "Yubaru: you say out are Japanese..."
As if the irrelevance of your posts needs highlighting, on top of remarks like the one you just made being borderline racist, you post about Yubaru "not being Japanese" because he doesn't agree with you about the base issue on a thread about whaling?
2
Peter14
The Whalers are lucky that Australia does not arrest them and seize their ships for violation of an Australian sanctuary.
Japan doesnt seem to get it. Do commercial whaling where the "product" ends up on dinner tables and try calling it just scientific fools nobody. Japan would be much better of doing actual scientific research that is non lethal for 5 years to get information to support their claims the numbers are sustainable for small scale commercial whaling.
If you do the right thing you have more chance for success. Not that many would support a return to commercial Whaling, but if they have the scientific evidence to back them up that was carried out non lethally, it would be harder to ignore the facts.
0
browny1
Mike O -
Re your comment "...So then all Japan has to do is declare the waters a Japanese Antarctic waters and call it a whale hunting ground right? I mean Australia's claim is just a bogus as if Japan made the same claim."
Could you elaborate a little more. Is the bogus part connected to Australia being closer to Antartica by 10,000+ kms than Japan, or the bogus part being Australia's connection with Antartica for over 100+years, or the bogus part that sees Australia wanting to protect Antartica from commercial exploitation as the largest remaining true marine wilderness, or the bogus part that Australia sees the hunting of whales as part of a bygone era?
Or the bogus of Japan pleading food sustainabilty (one of the most food wasteful nations on the planet - fact), or the bogus of traditional cultural practice in waters far from traditional happy hunting grounds, or the bogus of this is only in the name of science to establish the possibility of securing resources for a resource poor country?
Please clarify a little on the bogus bits.
And Mike O - I must say I was a little disappointed with your argument slant. I have always thought you answered precisely, although I often didn't agree with you, but your last line -
" The right of survival of the fittest, natures ultimate right." just demolished your carefully crafted construct over all these years.
Might is Right. Got it.
