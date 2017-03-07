Secondary use of free disaster relief housing in Fukushima stalling

FUKUSHIMA —

Secondary use of disaster relief housing is stalling despite being offered free of charge in Fukushima in northeastern Japan, due partly to insufficient publicity, a prefectural official said Monday.

Only 3 of 430 publicly provided temporary homes have been given to applicants since the local government began the scheme last May as part of efforts to utilize the structures for disaster victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster as well as heavy rain.

The prefectural government is trying to facilitate secondary use of such disaster relief housing as it aims to cut removal costs and reduce waste. The official attributes the less than 1 percent rate in part to the lack of ideas for utilization by municipalities.

The three homes in a building in the town of Tadami, which was built after downpours in Fukushima and Niigata prefectures in July 2011, are being used as offices by a nonprofit organization based in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima.

The Fukushima prefectural government owns about 13,000 units of such disaster relief housing and continues to promote the free offer. More temporary housing for victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis will be supplied after the end of this month as the contract term for some of them expires.

Municipalities are considering using about 50 housing units in the village of Kawauchi for ordinary public housing, while a housing complex in the town of Namie is planned to be used as provisional accommodation for residents after the evacuation advisory, issued after the nuclear disaster, is partly lifted for the town at the end of this month.

