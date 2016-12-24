Smartphone use increasing prevalence of poor eyesight in children: gov't

TOKYO —

The number of students at elementary, junior and senior high schools in Japan with poor eyesight rose to a record high in fiscal 2016 as a result of children spending an increased amount of time in front of screens, the government said.

The health survey also showed a slight increase in the percentage of obese students in many grades, but a long-term decline in overweight children continued, while the percentage of students with cavities in their teeth fell to a record low.

The education ministry believes changing lifestyle habits are against the backdrop of the overarching trends.

The percentage of students with eyesight rated 1.0 on the Japanese measurement system, considered healthy, stood at 31.46% in elementary schools, 54.63% in junior high schools and 65.98% in high schools, the annual survey showed.

An official from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said children have become “accustomed to watching things up close with the spread of smartphones, video games and other devices.”

The survey showed male high school first-year students and female junior high school first-year students had the worst obesity rates with 10.95% of the males and 8.57% of the females 20% heavier than average.

While changes in living conditions led to a rise in the number of obese students in Fukushima Prefecture after the 2011 disaster, the latest survey showed children there had maintained the pre-disaster levels seen in fiscal 2015.

A ministry official in charge of the survey said efforts by municipalities and non-profit organizations to promote exercise may have contributed to the positive results in disaster-hit areas.

On oral health, the survey said the percentage of students with cavities sits at 37.49% in junior high schools and 49.19% in high schools, both roughly 3 points down from the previous year.

The percentages at preschools and elementary schools stood at 35.64% and 48.89%, respectively. Although the figures were not record lows, they were nearing best ever levels marked in the early postwar period.

