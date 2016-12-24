Smartphone use increasing prevalence of poor eyesight in children: gov't

TOKYO —
The number of students at elementary, junior and senior high schools in Japan with poor eyesight rose to a record high in fiscal 2016 as a result of children spending an increased amount of time in front of screens, the government said.
The health survey also showed a slight increase in the percentage of obese students in many grades, but a long-term decline in overweight children continued, while the percentage of students with cavities in their teeth fell to a record low.
The education ministry believes changing lifestyle habits are against the backdrop of the overarching trends.
The percentage of students with eyesight rated 1.0 on the Japanese measurement system, considered healthy, stood at 31.46% in elementary schools, 54.63% in junior high schools and 65.98% in high schools, the annual survey showed.
An official from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said children have become “accustomed to watching things up close with the spread of smartphones, video games and other devices.”
The survey showed male high school first-year students and female junior high school first-year students had the worst obesity rates with 10.95% of the males and 8.57% of the females 20% heavier than average.
While changes in living conditions led to a rise in the number of obese students in Fukushima Prefecture after the 2011 disaster, the latest survey showed children there had maintained the pre-disaster levels seen in fiscal 2015.
A ministry official in charge of the survey said efforts by municipalities and non-profit organizations to promote exercise may have contributed to the positive results in disaster-hit areas.
On oral health, the survey said the percentage of students with cavities sits at 37.49% in junior high schools and 49.19% in high schools, both roughly 3 points down from the previous year.
The percentages at preschools and elementary schools stood at 35.64% and 48.89%, respectively. Although the figures were not record lows, they were nearing best ever levels marked in the early postwar period.
2
thepersoniamnow
However is this reality or assumption? There is no physical proof that using screen makes you lose your eyesight. As a matter a fact poor synthetic diet with processed food, too much reading, being obese, and countless other things could be the culprit.
3
sf2k
Need more sunlight. Whether just general activity or planned but added sunlight improves vision apparently. Being indoors all the time reduces you vision. There's science on this ;)
1
Disillusioned
Another inflammatory headline! Very few elementary students own or have extended access to smartphones. However, many have Nintendo DS or PSP. These are the real culprits, not snartphones!
3
sf2k
http://tinyurl.com/7fps3uq "Why Up to 90% of Asian Schoolchildren Are Nearsighted" Cogent line: """...Chinese young adults in Australia, where exposure to bright sunlight is more likely, show lower rates of myopia than Chinese young adults living in cities in East and Southeast Asia. Similarly, white children living in Sydney show lower rates of nearsightedness than those living in the U.K....."""
I'd wager that has nothing to do with their time in front of devices but the health of their activities in sunlight versus their counterparts elsewhere. This isn't news as the link is from 2012
However it shows this to be environmental not racial nor the false flag of gaming as a culprit. Who knew locking your kids away in rooms forever had negative effects? Hardly surprising
Also kids in other countries will play games and not have the horrible myopia of Asian kids
-2
gokai_wo_maneku
Time to invest in eyeglasses companies. And hearing aid companies. Young kids will be deaf by 30 considering how they blast music with their ear buds.
1
sf2k
As a technologist and fledgling app developer, if it was technology and games I should be blind by now. But instead I find I have better vision than Japanese that I have met. It must have been recess, camping, and sports that gave me the sunlight protection as a child. Going out regularly I guess has also helped since then ;)
I was at a lunch a while back and my colleagues couldn't read the menu on the far wall. At all. It's pretty scary to see the next generation debilitated like this
But don't blame the smartphones, it's just a symptom of a larger problem of shut-ins, jukus, and offices. There is plenty of science out there showing this, otherwise it would be a worldwide problem, and it isn't in sunnier climates
2
katsu78
Ah, the good old "sumaho- makes you blind!" canard. What, why bother posting supporting evidence for the claim? We live in a post-fact environment now, anything goes! Why I heard [insert habit of young people that makes the elderly uncomfortable] causes cancer! Let's warn against it!
3
anotherexpat
How can they possibly prove a causal connection between the use of backlit screens and poor eyesight? It sounds like another example of the conservative government condemning change it doesn't like. They probably said the same thing about manga a generation or two ago...
0
turbotsat
IIRC, the science sf2k is mentioning comes down to this: lack of sunlight / lack of light stimulation causes young eyeballs to grow longer (long on axis from front of skull to back of skull). This causes them to be nearsighted and is unrecoverable, but can be corrected by eyeglasses. I don't remember the details, and can't say whether it's really unrecoverable, but basically the eyes are not going to grow shorter once they've grown longer.
As far as the government claiming screen time is causing it, maybe kids that stay indoors longer and get less sunlight also get more screen time, so that's what they're seeing.
-2
MsDelicious
Lots of sunlight can be bad for eyes. Talk to surfers and ask about their cataracts.
1
smithinjapan
"The number of students at elementary, junior and senior high schools in Japan with poor eyesight rose to a record high in fiscal 2016 as a result of children spending an increased amount of time in front of screens, the government said."
Hogwash. I remember my parents generation screaming about how sitting close to the television and/or watching too much TV in general would do the same thing, and I have better eyesight than anyone I know and used to do it plenty.
turbostat: "As far as the government claiming screen time is causing it, maybe kids that stay indoors longer and get less sunlight also get more screen time, so that's what they're seeing."
Which would also happen if they stayed in and read books, but no mention of books or newspapers hurting their eyes, and I know plenty of kids who choose to stay indoors and read comics all day.
-2
turbotsat
You're an individual recounting anecdotal evidence, not a scientist reporting a study on the causes of nearsightedness.
The article ISN'T mentioning sunlight, books, or newspapers. That's my point.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3053260/Too-time-indoors-damages-children-s-eyes-Lack-natural-sunlight-thought-driving-rates-short-sightedness-young.html
0
smithinjapan
turbostat: "You're an individual recounting anecdotal evidence, not a scientist reporting a study on the causes of nearsightedness."
In this case it does not matter because it is plain as day, so to speak, and obviously based on the above comments people see this rubbish for what it is; there is no link between smart phones and gaming, or what have you, and deficiencies in vision any more than anything else. I'm glad you agree with that, and I did not mean to insinuate that you were claiming any different. The "hogwash" I was referring to was that stated in the article. Your comment I was just adding to.
-2
turbotsat
@smith
Well, have a look at the points I listed from the other article.
Somewhere else (the Daily Mail article or another somewhere I googled today) it indicates kids in sunnier countries such as Australia have less nearsightedness. I've read prior to this that Singaporean kids have MORE nearsightedness, but maybe it's because they stay inside even more than the kids in less sunnier countries.
The internal distances involved are very small, so a tiny bit of extra acquired length in the eyeball from lack of sunlight is enough to defeat the focusing mechanisms provided by the lens and etc.
Googling "nearsighted eskimo children" gives lots of links. It's been known for years that Eskimo children of the reading generations had much worse eyesight than their immediate predecessors.
My anecdotal evidence is that Chuck Yeager and my cousin both have said they spent significant amounts of time during their youths staring either into the blue sky (Yeager) or delineating leaves and other small things at far distances (my cousin), to which they attribute their excellent eyesight. Maybe it helped a lot, especially for Yeager. And I used to think that was the solution. But, they were in the sunlight doing that. I haven't read of any studies that show this method works (other than giving them sunlight exposure), but it's been a while since I looked into it.
https://www.google.com/#q=nearsighted+eskimo+children
2
katsu78
I've heard similar research to turbostat, and while I don't think the case is quite closed yet on the link between a lack of sunlight and near-sightedness, it's quite plausible and totally worthy of further investigation.
The hogwash is as sf2k pointed out, not in the cause but in the assumption that smartphone use automatically correlates to a lack of sunshine, let alone that it is the biggest culprit with Japanese children. Look at the number of hours they are forced to spend indoors in schools or jukus compared to the number of hours they spend looking directly at their phones. It's going to be pretty rare that a child has fewer hours of the former than the latter. But the Japanese government is never going to take a swipe at the juku industry or the antiquated Japanese approach to education, so they blame smart phones.
1
Strangerland
Suddenly you trust the MSM...
-3
turbotsat
The Daily Mail is MSM? I thought there used to be regular complaints on JT boards about Daily Mail readers.
0
Strangerland
I complain about Fox "News" all the time too - doesn't make them any less mainstream (MSM).
Do you maybe not know what the term MSM means? Or do you not know what mainstream means? Or maybe you think MSM means 'left wing news'.
