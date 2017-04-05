Spain's king meets with emperor

Spanish King Felipe, second from right, and Queen Letizia, left, pose with Honda Motor Co's interactive robot Asimo and Chief Executive Director Mamoru Mori of Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation) at the museum in Tokyo, Wednesday. AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO —

Spanish King Felipe VI on Wednesday met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in his first visit to Japan since ascending to the throne.

King Felipe walked on a red carpet during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace. A group of Japanese children waved both countries’ national flags.

In the afternoon, the Spanish royal couple visited Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation).

The countries mark their 150th anniversary of bilateral ties next year.

The king ascended to the throne in 2014.

During his four-day visit, the king and his wife, Queen Letizia, will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They are scheduled to visit an earthquake disaster prevention center in Shizuoka, central Japan, before departing on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

