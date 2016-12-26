String of fires in Ehime Prefecture leaves 3 dead

EHIME —

Three people died in fires in Ehime Prefecture on Sunday, police and firefighters said.

One fire occurred in Matsumoto at around noon, Sankei Shimbun reported. The wooden house of Asaichi Nomoto, 88, burned down and the body of Nomoto’s wife, Sayuri, 83, was found after the blaze was extinguished.

Meanwhile, at around 12:30 p.m., a fire broke out at the Imabari City residence of Isamu Asami, 75, Fuji TV reported. The home was partially destroyed by the fire and one body was discovered in the debris. The body was later identified as Asami’s wife, Setsuko, 72.

In the third fire, which occurred at around 6 p.m. in Niihama City, the home of Machiko Okada, 69, was destroyed. Okada was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

