Striptease performed in ecological event supported by Nagoya

NAGOYA —

A woman performed a striptease during a Nagoya city-backed event promoting environmental conservation in 2015, city officials confirmed Friday.

The city will withdraw its support from the annual “Earth Day Nagoya” this year, deeming the act inappropriate for the event’s purpose of raising public awareness for environmental protection, the officials said.

According to the city, a woman, believed to be a professional dancer, dressed in a “yukata” summertime kimono removed the garment in a booth called the “chikyu hiho-kan,” loosely translated as “house of hidden treasure on earth,” during the May 2015 event. The striptease was filmed and video uploaded to the Internet.

Organized by civic groups, the Earth Day event was launched in 2004 and has since been held every spring in central Nagoya, featuring a flea market and concerts.

The city said the booth in question was run by a group called “Earth Day Aichi Love & Bimbo,” which played a minor role in organizing the event.

The authorities intended to support only the main organizing group for the event and did not check in advance performances by secondary groups, they said.

