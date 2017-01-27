Striptease performed in ecological event supported by Nagoya

NAGOYA —
A woman performed a striptease during a Nagoya city-backed event promoting environmental conservation in 2015, city officials confirmed Friday.
The city will withdraw its support from the annual “Earth Day Nagoya” this year, deeming the act inappropriate for the event’s purpose of raising public awareness for environmental protection, the officials said.
According to the city, a woman, believed to be a professional dancer, dressed in a “yukata” summertime kimono removed the garment in a booth called the “chikyu hiho-kan,” loosely translated as “house of hidden treasure on earth,” during the May 2015 event. The striptease was filmed and video uploaded to the Internet.
Organized by civic groups, the Earth Day event was launched in 2004 and has since been held every spring in central Nagoya, featuring a flea market and concerts.
The city said the booth in question was run by a group called “Earth Day Aichi Love & Bimbo,” which played a minor role in organizing the event.
The authorities intended to support only the main organizing group for the event and did not check in advance performances by secondary groups, they said.
Nessie
Hey, it beats sponsoring creepy eel commercials.
CruisinJapan
Par for the course. The only thing that would make it more stereotypical Japanese is if the stripper was a mascot for something!!
papigiulio
A link would appreciated.
SenseNotSoCommon
Why are we reading about this in 2017? Nemawashi? Ringi?
Moonraker
Who was the Bimbo?
Dan Lewis
@SenseNoSoCommon - um... news in Nagoya is kind of slow?
choiwaruoyaji
I'm all for this.
Those eco events are so boring and self-righteous.
Anything to liven them up.
Disillusioned
The meaning of this is so completely mind boggling! Are they using 'bimbo' in the English sense of the word or the Japanese sense? If it's the English sense and, combined with the stripper it means the whole concept of this group is nothing more than a sexist bunch of pigs that have nothing to do with ecology. "Yeah, let's celebrate Earth Day by getting some bimbo to get her gear off!" WTF!!
Garthgoyle
News travel fast...
Kokuzi
YouTube video of event... amateur hour? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS7oa9brUJ0
Asakaze
Did the stripper uncover her, umm, "'hidden treasure" well?
CoconutE3
Guess Sex sells. Maybe trying to copy PETA ad??
gogogo
Video link or it never happened :)
Juan Carlos Barbosa Padilla
Surely a Mexican waited to see some Mexican bread in that stand... you know Bimbo is the name of the biggest bread company in the world and the main reason why Monterrey football team, when learning of the meaning decided to put a beer logo in his jersey in the Clubs World Cup.
donkusai
Gotta love Japan. I was at a function in a neighbouring prefecture and some dancers came out. More "Las Vegas" style with feathers and skimpy costumes rather than strippers. My work colleague leaned over and said "They're from Thailand". I shrugged and said "OK". He then leaned closer and said "they used to be men". All I could say was "oh...".
You've got to do your background checks, Nagoya city. There's a lot of crazy stuff out there...
harajuku_press
Good idea, that. Best thing for Nagoya in along time.
