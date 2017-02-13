Teacher blamed for misconduct over Aichi student who killed himself

NAGOYA —
A junior high school in Aichi Prefecture announced Monday that one of its students killed himself after his classroom teacher “responded inappropriately” to injuries he sustained during a sports event.
Ichinomiya city-run Azai Junior High School initially explained at a parent-teacher association meeting on Sunday that the 14-year-old pupil had been “bullied by the teacher.” But at a press conference on Monday, school principal Takashi Ueda retracted that claim and said he did not think he had actually been bullied.
The student sustained cracked bones in both of his thumbs during a gymnastic formation performance at the school’s sports festival in September, but the teacher did not report it to the vice-principal despite being contacted by the boy’s family about it, Ueda said.
The student told his family the teacher did not treat him empathetically and his family consulted the school, according to Ueda.
The boy committed suicide on the evening of Feb 6 by jumping from the seventh floor of a shopping complex near JR Osaka Station.
He left a note dated Feb 5 in a game device that said his “entire life was destroyed” by the teacher, according to the local education board.
The board said it plans to set up a committee of lawyers and others to investigate the case.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
6 Comments
Login to comment
3
Maria
Poor child. It is heart-breaking, to think he had no other way to deal with what he was suffering.
0
Tokyo-Engr
So sorry for him. I read about these types of tragedies here occasionally. In this case it seems maybe there is a little more to the story. Perhaps this was going on for a while
2
Thunderbird2
There really is something wrong with PE teachers, not just in Japan but in general. This poor boy should have been treated properly, taken to A&E and had his thumbs seen to... this should never have led to him taking his own life. This whole 'man up' culture within the sports community is just macho BS.
14 years old... far too young to have been so tortured that he saw this as his only way out.
1
gogogo
Poor kid, but I don't think he was bullied by the teacher. The teacher showed bad form for sure but how this kid went from "the teacher doesn't take my injury seriously" to killing himself I don't know... seems like there is more to this story.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
The culprit sounds like one of those ridiculous human pyramids that generate injuries every year.
The principal needs firing, if teachers fear (in a toxic school culture) reporting students' injuries.
-1
Disillusioned
I'm defending the teacher's actions, but it seems as though this kid was very melodramatic and over emotional. He's saying the teacher ruined his life because he wasn't mollycoddled by the teacher.
Back to top