Teacher blamed for misconduct over Aichi student who killed himself

NAGOYA —

A junior high school in Aichi Prefecture announced Monday that one of its students killed himself after his classroom teacher “responded inappropriately” to injuries he sustained during a sports event.

Ichinomiya city-run Azai Junior High School initially explained at a parent-teacher association meeting on Sunday that the 14-year-old pupil had been “bullied by the teacher.” But at a press conference on Monday, school principal Takashi Ueda retracted that claim and said he did not think he had actually been bullied.

The student sustained cracked bones in both of his thumbs during a gymnastic formation performance at the school’s sports festival in September, but the teacher did not report it to the vice-principal despite being contacted by the boy’s family about it, Ueda said.

The student told his family the teacher did not treat him empathetically and his family consulted the school, according to Ueda.

The boy committed suicide on the evening of Feb 6 by jumping from the seventh floor of a shopping complex near JR Osaka Station.

He left a note dated Feb 5 in a game device that said his “entire life was destroyed” by the teacher, according to the local education board.

The board said it plans to set up a committee of lawyers and others to investigate the case.

