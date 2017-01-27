TEPCO delays removal of spent fuel from Fukushima reactor

TOKYO —
The operator of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.
Work to remove the spent fuel from a cooling pool at the No. 3 reactor was to begin by March 2018 after a three-year delay. Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) plans to move tens of thousands of fuel rods out of the way before removing melted fuel that sits lower in the reactor.
The utility announced Thursday it will postpone the start until later in 2018 because it is taking longer to decontaminate the site and ensure workers’ safety.
“Our priority is safety, even though it is important to set a goal,” Naohiro Masuda, head of TEPCO’s decommissioning unit, said in a video conference from Fukushima. “The delay is because we need time to thoroughly shield radiation to avoid exposure and other risks at the site.”
TEPCO began to install a rooftop cover earlier this month on the No. 3 reactor to prevent radiation from leaking out of the building during the fuel removal. The roof installation is expected to take about two years.
Plans for similar work at two other reactors also damaged by a massive 2011 earthquake remain set for fiscal 2020.
TEPCO is struggling with the decommissioning work, which is expected to take decades and cost billions of dollars a year.
In December, a government panel said the estimated cost of cleaning up the Fukushima plant has doubled to nearly 22 trillion yen ($190 billion), and is expected to continue to grow.
Also Thursday, TEPCO inserted a long pipe mounted with a tiny video camera into the Unit 2 reactor for a preliminary observation before sending in a remote-controlled “scorpion” robot for a more detailed examination of the interior next month. Masuda said officials hope the robot will be able to use a camera mounted on its tail to capture details of the debris from below.
A video taken Thursday with the pipe probe showed parts of the inside of the containment vessel and railings covered with rust and unidentified dark smears. The area of the core could not be seen because of steam and falling water drops, though TEPCO said no major obstacles such as broken parts were seen, meaning a passage for the “scorpion” is believed to be clear.
6
Yubaru
I wonder if the day will come, while I am living, that Fukushima is no longer a news item?
1
Utrack
The Government of Japan says it is politically unacceptable to entomb the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and yet I just read that there priority is safety???? Okay....
-9
bjones
Send in the drones. There should be many types which can be useful. Would a real hero be someone who is already dying of cancer or something who could go in there for a time?
0
MsDelicious
Why would the melted fuel suddenly stop melting down and remain there?
8
Disillusioned
Please tell me again how nuclear power is cheap and safe. (roll eyes)
-2
SenseNotSoCommon
No hurry: plenty of coal in the gravy train.
4
Utrack
If the radiation is too high to remove the spent fuel rods from pool 3 now. What will be the difference in radiation levels be 100 years from now. There are radioisotopes whose Half-Life is thousands of years from now. Entombment of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant seems the safest thing to do.
13
smithinjapan
But no delays for people being forced back into the evacuation zones. Good old TEPCO.
3
Pacech1967
Entomb it and nobody knows what happens inside like another meltdown.
Chernobyl was so succesful that they need to retomb as the original sprang leaks
4
Fred Wallace
Exactly. It's news like this that makes me question the common sense or lack thereof of individuals that eat items from this part of Japan!!
To each their own I guess.
7
Moonraker
In that case you probably would not have built it in the way or location you did, or not at all. None of these reactors are insured, after all. But even if we can believe TEPCO has a renewed motivation for safety, the sub- sub- sub- contractors have been skimping on it.
0
Utrack
Cement Sarcophagi are only meant to last 25 years. Hence the need to do another Sarcophagi of Chernobyl. Yes,, Entomb the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
7
Disillusioned
Yeah, great idea! However, before you suggest such lunacy you should watch the movie, The China Syndrome to get an idea why your suggestion is so daft. Chernobyl was able to be entombed because all the fuel rods were blown out of the cooling tank and into the environment. This was because the Chernobyl reactors were not built in a containment vessel. However, the Fukushima reactors are built within a containment vessel which virtually collapsed onto the damaged fuel rods. These rods have to be kept cool for the next few hundred years, so entombing them is not an option at all!
0
kurisupisu
Nobody knows for sure but it is a certain that as steam is being produced that there are nuclear reactions ongoing in the melted/damaged fuel.Japan is faced with the problem of moving fissile material that at present is being cooled-this is a dangerous situation as this material could produce more sustained reactions or not?
What the Japanese plan to do has never been attempted. Hopefully, any damaged fuel rods can be cooled and removed whilst the corium is easier and more stable to handle.
Only time will tell..
-4
Utrack
Entombment of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is possible. Keeping the spent fuel pools cold can be accomplished with external piping connected to coolant rods placed by robots into the spent fuel pools. If they can waste time, money and lives with this clean up. TEPCO can think of ways to entomb the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
-3
5SpeedRacer5
They need more time to be safe. And people are criticizing that. Um. Is that consistent, at all? Isn't this what TEPCO is supposed to be doing? You know, if there is anyone wondering if there is a huge contingent of bored people willing to just natter against TEPCO for any reason whatsoever, well, here is your answer.
15 comments. Not a single expert, but everyone offering .... seriously offering... their helpings of advice and admonishment. Cyber-rubberneckers and kibitzers.
I shall stroke against the torrent and say that I am happy that TEPCO is taking measures to deal with whatever problems it finds. I hope that they shall always do so diligently for our safety. And thank you TEPCO for prior efforts. Please accept the increased fees of your customers as compensation for all the trouble that anti-nuclear hysteria has caused and is apparently continuing to cause..
2
Disillusioned
Possible you say? But, not plausible! At this point in time they have no reliable cooling system in place
3
wanderlust
So far robots have not survived more than 10-15 minutes in the intense radiation, before their chips and CCD optics fry. TEPCO and the nuclear village actively discouraged any research into emergency robots before 2011, to avoid any questions on the myth of safe nuclear power. Hitachi, Toshiba and the rest are working on it now, but so far the containment structures have proven to be a robot graveyard. For carbon-based life forms, safety is measure in seconds in there.
2
klausdorth
“Our priority is safety, even though it is important to set a goal,” Naohiro Masuda ...."
Well, now it's too late. Should have thought about safety long time ago!
1
Carl-Åke Utterström
Why included the costs for rebuilding houses etc as effect of the tsunami. That hasn´t anything to do with the nuclear accident. Separate the costs belonging to the nuclear plant. You journalists ought to be serious.
0
Patricia Yarrow
"tens of thousands of fuel rods"...what? How Many "tens"???? Can we get some journalism here?
0
Dom Palmer
Because the only way for it to stay molten is to have a continuous addition of heat. The only source of heat is from nuclear fission. Nuclear fission requires fuel, in a favorable geometry, with a high enough concentration and a moderator. When the fuel melts it loses that geometry, it also melts structural materials which mix with the fuel lowering the fuel concentration and there are no longer spaces between the fuel rods for a moderator. Taking all the above together, the fuel solidified years ago.
And there are other radioisotopes whose half-life is microseconds from now.
They need to be kept cool for about 3 years from their last criticality. That time would have ended about 3 years ago.
Except there is no steam being produced. And plenty of people know that there are not nuclear reactions ongoing. Analysis of the water being pump from the reactor buildings (which is in contact with the fuel) does not contain radioisotopes like I-131 which would be present if the fuel was still undergoing fission.
The spent fuel pools do not need to be kept cold any longer. Spent fuel only requires active cooling for about 3 years. That means by 2015 the spent fuel at Fukushima no longer needed active cooling.
But then the spreaders of doom and gloom can't make it sound as bad. By lumping all the costs together they can spread more fear in general and specifically against nuclear power, which feeds into their biases.
0
Carl-Åke Utterström
Forbes do say that the costs for cleaning up etc is $15 bln of the nuclear plant and the compensation for they who have been evacuated is $60 bln.
The costs for damages of houses etc that the Earth quake and the tsunami is $250 bln that doesn´t have anything to do with the nuclear plant. Why are they not serious. The nuclear plant do not have anything to do with that 10 000 people were killed in a water Power accident in Connection with the Earth quake and tsunami.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2016/03/10/after-five-years-what-is-the-cost-of-fukushima/#283172d16016
0
Utrack
The U.S. has been making robots to use on planets like Mars. Have not TEPCO and the Government of Japan thought to purchase a Mars Rover? Or some such remote control vehicles for these melted reactors. I do know that the first ones sent into the reactors were lost. I do believe through manmade error of direction.
