TEPCO spots possible nuclear fuel debris beneath Fukushima reactor

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, said on Monday it may have found nuclear fuel debris below the damaged No. 2 reactor, one of three that had meltdowns in the 2011 disaster.
Should the finding be confirmed, it would mark a significant breakthrough in attempts to clean up the nuclear plant, after years of delays, missteps and leaks of radioactive water.
Finding the highly radioactive melted uranium rods may pave the way for TEPCO to develop methods to remove the melted fuel.
TEPCO detected a black lump of material directly below the reactor in an inspection by camera on Monday and could not rule out the possibility it was melted fuel, an official told a news briefing.
“This is a big step forward as we have got some precious data for the decommissioning process, including removing the fuel debris,” the official said.
The company will analyse the data to decide whether it could send a robot into the reactor for further investigation, he said.
In the world’s worst nuclear calamity since Chernobyl in 1986, three reactors at the Fukushima plant melted down after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan in March 2011, triggering a tsunami that devastated a large area and killed more than 15,000 people.
About 160,000 people fled their homes after the meltdowns caused explosions that dumped radioactive materials across a swath of Fukushima prefecture. Many of those people are unlikely to return.
It took TEPCO about two months to admit the reactors had melted down, confirming what experts had been saying for weeks.
TEPCO has made some progress, such as removing hundreds of spent fuel rods in one of the damaged buildings. But it has failed to establish the location of the melted fuel rods in the other three damaged reactors at the plant.
The utility has been developing robots that can swim under water and negotiate obstacles in damaged tunnels and piping to search for the melted fuel rods.
But as soon as the robots get close to the reactors, the radiation destroys their wiring and renders them useless.
In December, the government nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster to 21.5 trillion yen ($188 billion), increasing pressure on TEPCO to step up reforms and improve its performance.
Plans to remove spent nuclear fuel located high in the damaged building of the No. 3 reactor have been delayed again, the Nikkei business daily reported last Thursday.
2
sensei258
The "fuel debris" at Chernobyl is a solid slug of previously molten uranium, which if you look directly at it will kill you.
2
Dan Lewis
@sensei258 My thought exactly.
I wonder what they'll name it.
2
thepersoniamnow
This is like a bad science fiction horror movie that you can't turn off. Are these old men thinking about whats right to do with the spent fuel, or looking to keep their own paychecks coming.
3
Aly Rustom
Good job guys. Only took you 5 years...
3
klausdorth
Aly, and it will take them another x-amount of years to finally come up with the truth (if they ever will, which I doubt) and another XXX-amount of years to finally solve this disaster! Keep the money flowing for the "big ones"! It's "only" our tax money.
6
Moonraker
And, let's not forget, these were mostly foreign experts who were roundly condemned as alarmist by TEPCO, the nuclear establishment and the local media.
4
bones
Possible fuel debris under a nuclear reactor and at Fukushima of all places!!!!! That is unbelievable!!!!! :-/
3
Aly Rustom
Of course.
Not to mention the nationalism they invoked as to how the foreign media was tarnishing the image of Japan, while they were lying to their own people. Disgusting.
0
Citizen2012
Japanese TEPCO definition of situation under control, robot cannot go there and no idea where is the corium for 3 reactors, triple meltdown...but as long as the money is flowing...
0
kurisupisu
But as soon as the robots get close to the reactors, the radiation destroys their wiring and renders them useless.
I've never known 'debris' to be such a Problem.......
1
Moonraker
Translation removing spin: We are in deeper doo-doo than we thought.
It might be a stupid question but this "nuclear fuel debris" is presumably fissile material that has escaped its core so how much of it do we need to drip through for it to go critical? Is there a chance of this? And what if the cooling water stops flowing through this mess? I noticed NHK news at 7:00 were very careful to keep calling it debris without really explaining what it was.
0
papigiulio
The inside of the reactor looks very very old and unstable, and they still want to use this plant? Accident waiting to happen.
0
Ron Barnes
They have known this from the beginning
1
md2009
With every announcement like this you have to ask what is not being told and what spin is being put on it. I am not a scientist, but you can bet this is just a cover so that in future the Government will be able to say that the public was informed. In this case the only story that matters here is that we have melted nuclear cores exposed to the environment that Tepco has no idea how to control. Great. Thanks Tepco, we feel better now!!
-3
mt9334
Why is whining about what should've been done the usual response to News like this? The past is unchangeable(unless you're a Liberal revisionist) , so should not the discussion be about what we should do from this day forward?
0
gogogo
Welcome to Japan were we are too proud to ask for assistance.
0
Disillusioned
I distinctly remember the circumstances of this. The TEPCO leader ordered all staff out of the plant, but ex-PM Kan ordered them back in. I also remember Kan screaming at the TEPCO boss to give him some answers as to what actually happened. This amounts to nothing more than criminal negligence, but no charges were laid. And now, after finding melted fuel rods below the containment vessel it seems they narrowly averted a China Syndrome. It's truly criminal what TEOCO have gotten away with.
0
Ripped Dervish
At the risk of being off topic, anyone else picking up "The China Syndrome" at Tsutaya on the way home from work tonight?
