TEPCO spots possible nuclear fuel debris beneath Fukushima reactor

National ( 18 )

A handout image provided by Tokyo Electric Power Co from footage taken on Monday by a camera inserted under Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, shows material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site. TEPCO handout via REUTERS

TOKYO —

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, said on Monday it may have found nuclear fuel debris below the damaged No. 2 reactor, one of three that had meltdowns in the 2011 disaster.

Should the finding be confirmed, it would mark a significant breakthrough in attempts to clean up the nuclear plant, after years of delays, missteps and leaks of radioactive water.

Finding the highly radioactive melted uranium rods may pave the way for TEPCO to develop methods to remove the melted fuel.

TEPCO detected a black lump of material directly below the reactor in an inspection by camera on Monday and could not rule out the possibility it was melted fuel, an official told a news briefing.

“This is a big step forward as we have got some precious data for the decommissioning process, including removing the fuel debris,” the official said.

The company will analyse the data to decide whether it could send a robot into the reactor for further investigation, he said.

In the world’s worst nuclear calamity since Chernobyl in 1986, three reactors at the Fukushima plant melted down after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan in March 2011, triggering a tsunami that devastated a large area and killed more than 15,000 people.

About 160,000 people fled their homes after the meltdowns caused explosions that dumped radioactive materials across a swath of Fukushima prefecture. Many of those people are unlikely to return.

It took TEPCO about two months to admit the reactors had melted down, confirming what experts had been saying for weeks.

TEPCO has made some progress, such as removing hundreds of spent fuel rods in one of the damaged buildings. But it has failed to establish the location of the melted fuel rods in the other three damaged reactors at the plant.

The utility has been developing robots that can swim under water and negotiate obstacles in damaged tunnels and piping to search for the melted fuel rods.

But as soon as the robots get close to the reactors, the radiation destroys their wiring and renders them useless.

In December, the government nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster to 21.5 trillion yen ($188 billion), increasing pressure on TEPCO to step up reforms and improve its performance.

Plans to remove spent nuclear fuel located high in the damaged building of the No. 3 reactor have been delayed again, the Nikkei business daily reported last Thursday. 

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

18 Comments

  • 2

    sensei258

    The "fuel debris" at Chernobyl is a solid slug of previously molten uranium, which if you look directly at it will kill you.

  • 2

    Dan Lewis

    @sensei258 My thought exactly.
    I wonder what they'll name it.

  • 2

    thepersoniamnow

    This is like a bad science fiction horror movie that you can't turn off. Are these old men thinking about whats right to do with the spent fuel, or looking to keep their own paychecks coming.

  • 3

    Aly Rustom

    Finding the highly radioactive melted uranium rods may pave the way for TEPCO to develop methods to remove the melted fuel.

    Good job guys. Only took you 5 years...

  • 3

    klausdorth

    Aly, and it will take them another x-amount of years to finally come up with the truth (if they ever will, which I doubt) and another XXX-amount of years to finally solve this disaster! Keep the money flowing for the "big ones"! It's "only" our tax money.

  • 6

    Moonraker

    It took TEPCO about two months to admit the reactors had melted down, confirming what experts had been saying for weeks.

    And, let's not forget, these were mostly foreign experts who were roundly condemned as alarmist by TEPCO, the nuclear establishment and the local media.

  • 4

    bones

    Possible fuel debris under a nuclear reactor and at Fukushima of all places!!!!! That is unbelievable!!!!! :-/

  • 3

    Aly Rustom

    Aly, and it will take them another x-amount of years to finally come up with the truth (if they ever will, which I doubt) and another XXX-amount of years to finally solve this disaster! Keep the money flowing for the "big ones"! It's "only" our tax money.

    Of course.

    And, let's not forget, these were mostly foreign experts who were roundly condemned as alarmist by TEPCO, the nuclear establishment and the local media.

    Not to mention the nationalism they invoked as to how the foreign media was tarnishing the image of Japan, while they were lying to their own people. Disgusting.

  • 0

    Citizen2012

    But as soon as the robots get close to the reactors, the radiation destroys their wiring and renders them useless.

    The company will analyse the data to decide whether it could send a robot into the reactor for further investigation, he said.

    Japanese TEPCO definition of situation under control, robot cannot go there and no idea where is the corium for 3 reactors, triple meltdown...but as long as the money is flowing...

  • 0

    kurisupisu

    But as soon as the robots get close to the reactors, the radiation destroys their wiring and renders them useless.

    I've never known 'debris' to be such a Problem.......

  • 1

    Moonraker

    “This is a big step forward as we have got some precious data for the decommissioning process, including removing the fuel debris,” the official said.

    Translation removing spin: We are in deeper doo-doo than we thought.

    It might be a stupid question but this "nuclear fuel debris" is presumably fissile material that has escaped its core so how much of it do we need to drip through for it to go critical? Is there a chance of this? And what if the cooling water stops flowing through this mess? I noticed NHK news at 7:00 were very careful to keep calling it debris without really explaining what it was.

  • 0

    papigiulio

    The inside of the reactor looks very very old and unstable, and they still want to use this plant? Accident waiting to happen.

  • 0

    Ron Barnes

    They have known this from the beginning

  • 1

    md2009

    With every announcement like this you have to ask what is not being told and what spin is being put on it. I am not a scientist, but you can bet this is just a cover so that in future the Government will be able to say that the public was informed. In this case the only story that matters here is that we have melted nuclear cores exposed to the environment that Tepco has no idea how to control. Great. Thanks Tepco, we feel better now!!

  • -3

    mt9334

    Why is whining about what should've been done the usual response to News like this? The past is unchangeable(unless you're a Liberal revisionist) , so should not the discussion be about what we should do from this day forward?

  • 0

    gogogo

    years of delays, missteps and leaks of radioactive water.

    Welcome to Japan were we are too proud to ask for assistance.

  • 0

    Disillusioned

    It took TEPCO about two months to admit the reactors had melted down, confirming what experts had been saying for weeks.

    I distinctly remember the circumstances of this. The TEPCO leader ordered all staff out of the plant, but ex-PM Kan ordered them back in. I also remember Kan screaming at the TEPCO boss to give him some answers as to what actually happened. This amounts to nothing more than criminal negligence, but no charges were laid. And now, after finding melted fuel rods below the containment vessel it seems they narrowly averted a China Syndrome. It's truly criminal what TEOCO have gotten away with.

  • 0

    Ripped Dervish

    At the risk of being off topic, anyone else picking up "The China Syndrome" at Tsutaya on the way home from work tonight?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search