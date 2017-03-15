TEPCO suspends robot probe inside Fukushima No. 1 reactor

TOKYO —

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex said Tuesday it suspended its plan to start examining the inside of the No. 1 reactor with a self-propelled robot after having camera trouble.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) is checking the cause of the problem and hoping to resume the survey Wednesday in its latest attempt at ascertaining the condition of melted fuel debris in order to extract it.

While preparation was under way to send the robot inside the containment vessel after launching the day’s work shortly after 10 a.m., a camera monitoring inside a box containing the robot, cables and other related equipment was found to be showing no images, it said. The box is located just outside the containment vessel.

The malfunctioning camera is separate from one attached to the survey robot and is used in checking whether the devices are functioning properly, according to the utility.

The utility has been hoping to view the debris through a camera embedded in the shape-shifting robot so as to decide how to extract the deposits of fuel presumed to have penetrated the reactor pressure vessel and melted through the containment vessel, which is supposed to hold the fuel.

If successful, it will be the first time images have been captured of the debris, most of which is believed to have accumulated in tainted water at the bottom of the containment vessel.

The actual condition of the melted fuel is unknown as radiation levels inside the reactors remain extremely high six years after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which led to nuclear meltdowns at the Nos. 1-3 reactors due to a loss of cooling water.

According to TEPCO, the rod-shaped robot will be sent into the containment vessel through a hole and run along a structure once used as a walkway by workers. It will then drop from the walkway a dosimeter and underwater camera attached to cables to capture images and monitor radioactive levels in the tainted water.

The robot is also expected to collect floating matter in the water for analysis.

The utility attempted to inspect the interior of the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor in April 2015 but a survey robot stopped working during the probe. In January and February, TEPCO also conducted an inspection at the No. 2 reactor, where a robot captured images of interior damage and a mass that could be nuclear debris.

The robot sent inside the No. 2 reactor broke down during the inspection and eventually could not be retrieved.

