Third-party probe finds no evidence of cheating by shogi player

TOKYO —

A third-party panel said Monday it has found no evidence of software-assisted cheating by a top-ranked Japanese shogi player under investigation.

But the panel set up by the Japan Shogi Association concluded that the suspension of Hiroyuki Miura from competition in October was inevitable as the decision was made because “the (cheating) allegation was not eliminated.”

The association imposed the suspension on Miura, a 42-year-old ninth dan, on Oct. 12 alleging that he used a smartphone application for assistance during a game.

Miura insisted in a statement released in November by his attorney that the allegation was false and based on mere speculation, calling for his suspension to be lifted.

According to the association, it interviewed Miura on Oct. 11 and decided to suspend him until the end of the year, three days before the start of the seven-game Ryuo championship, in which he was scheduled to face title holder Akira Watanabe.

In the summer, some players of shogi, a chess-like board game, raised suspicions about Miura after he left his seat during games.

© KYODO