Tochigi avalanche victims were buried under 1 meter of snow, investigators say

UTSUNOMIYA —

The rescue of seven students and a teacher swept up in an avalanche earlier in the week was made near impossible due to the 1 meter of snow that buried the victims, investigators said Friday.

Efforts to locate the victims were further complicated because none of those buried in the avalanche that occurred in Tochigi north of Tokyo were in possession of signal-emitting rescue beacons commonly carried by mountaineers.

As part of investigations into the accident, Tochigi prefectural police on Friday searched Otawara High School, the workplace of Shuichi Inose, 50, the teacher in charge of the mountaineering training.

Police are investigating the school’s role in the accident for possible professional negligence.

Local high school students and teachers were taking part in a three-day mountaineering camp organized by the Tochigi prefectural high school athletic federation that began Saturday.

Police found that the avalanche on the slope at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in Tochigi slid at least 160 meters down the mountain Monday.

Given the bad weather and the issuance of an avalanche warning, their plan to go mountain climbing on nearby Mt. Nasu had been canceled and the students were instead engaged in training to teach them how to walk through deep snow.

Police have found that the school was aware of the risk of avalanches the day before the incident but considered there would be no problem in conducting the training so long as high-risk areas were avoided.

It was also confirmed that the victims were hit by the avalanche at around 8:30 a.m. Monday but an emergency call was not made until approximately 50 minutes later, at around 9:20 a.m.

Education minister Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters after Friday’s Cabinet meeting that he will examine winter and spring mountaineering activities conducted by high schools and other institutions nationwide.

The seven boys, members of the high school’s competitive mountaineering club, and the 29-year-old teacher appeared to have died immediately after they were engulfed by the avalanche which also left 40 others injured, according to investigators.

