Tokyo gov't may pay businesses Y9 bil over Tsukiji market relocation delay

TOKYO —
The Tokyo metropolitan government is arranging an extra spending measure of around 9 billion yen ($79.43 million) to compensate businesses for losses resulting from its postponement of the Tsukiji fish market relocation amid safety concerns at the new site, a source close to the matter said Thursday.
More spending may be necessary in the coming years because it remains unclear when the market can be moved to the site in Tokyo’s Toyosu area following the recent discovery of high-level toxins in groundwater there.
Businesses dealing in fisheries, fruits and vegetables that are planning to move to the new market have collectively invested about 30 billion yen in equipment and other items, according to a tally by the metropolitan government.
The 9 billion yen spending measure is being envisioned for the new fiscal year from April. The amount was calculated based on estimated losses for the businesses over a 17-month period from last November through March next year, the source said.
The Tokyo government has separately proposed 1.8 billion yen in a budget for the new fiscal year to provide “bridge loans” to businesses operating at the Tsukiji market.
The wholesale market, known for its daily fish auctions, was scheduled to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area on Nov 7, but in August newly elected Gov Yuriko Koike postponed the move amid concerns about soil and air pollution at the new site.
The Toyosu market was built on ground that had been used as a gas production site. Toxins left in the soil had been a known issue, and the metropolitan government has said it took steps to clean it up.
But a recent groundwater survey at the site showed benzene 79 times the government-set safety limit along with other toxic chemicals, prompting the metropolitan government to order an additional groundwater survey.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
19 Comments
Login to comment
3
Yubaru
Setting this fund up, and paying these business folks, for trusting in her predecessors, is the right thing to do. She is taking responsibility and trying to see that the right thing is done!
They should just tear down Tsukiji and rebuild it in place.
10
Disillusioned
Send the bill to Ishihara!
2
TumbleDry
Disillusioned: you wish but he is unaccountable. My tax money well spent.
8
Nessie
Someone tell me again why my taxes should go to encourage lax government oversight and criminal negligence by the polluters.
3
Moonraker
48 billion yesterday, 9 billion today. Tokyo must be feeling flush.
1
Yubaru
Actually Tokyo does have the money. That is what construction companies and others were going after with this and the Olympics. Tokyo has more money/income than many countries throughout the world.
2
Schopenhauer
Is it necessary the Tokyo metropolitan government set up a big facility for the businesses of fish wholesalers? We are not eating fish much in recent Japan and businesses of wholesalers at the central fish market is dwindling and many are closing their businesses. Fish retail shops decreased to one tenth compared decades ago in Japan. People buy fish at super markets and they get fish from local fish markets or from fishermen directly. It may be a waste of tax money that the metropolitan government get involved in private fish businesses. .
1
proxy
Stick a fork in the entire relocation scheme. Proper remediation will cost billions and billions more.
3
Pacech1967
Saw an interesting report this morning about the growing Haneda Fish Market in the Airport.
It said it takes 2-3days from catching to end-user via Tsukiji Market, Haneda is same day.
3
commanteer
Misleading headline. It's not the Tokyo government's money, it's the taxpayers money. Change the title to "taxpayers may pay 9 billion yen to make up for incompetent and corrupt decisions by civil servants." When will be finally get tired of being robbed like this?
0
William Wong
Why should they have to pay for it. Idict them and we get new supplier either in old and new place. Will the population care.
-2
MsDelicious
They keep taking our taxes for what?
3
marcelito
It may be a waste of tax money that the metropolitan government get involved in private fish businesses. .
Indeed ,but no doubt Ishihara and others got some "benefit" in exchange for the construction contracts awarded. The old despot should be made accountable / ordered to sell some of his real estate empire to pay for this fiasco.
2
gogogo
Don't you mean tax payers have to pay?
1
CruisinJapan
The hits just keep rolling on the Toyosu blunder. I am so glad I don't work near Tsukiji anymore. Everyday I used to look at the window at Tsukiji and wonder how the Tokyo gov. messed things up so badly with the relocation, and why it still wasn't shutting down
2
since1981
You mean Tokyo Tax Payers. Let's get the headlines correct.
-1
Patricia Yarrow
Just as I predicted. And, it is a good use of our taxpayer money to reimburse the losers and get back to rebuilding the aging structure in place. Keep the wholesale/retail market whole and safe!
1
smithinjapan
Take it out of Ishihara's pension! The woman is doing the right thing, but why on earth should we AGAIN flip the bill in taxes for those idiots getting rich? Take them to court over it and get damages at the very least (putting them towards this 9 billion). I most certainly would never eat any products from that new area.
1
toshiko
When new fish market will be constructed and the business will be boomed more than depended on old tsukini fish market, more income will splash into Tokyo. This is why Tokyo peoples are waiting finishing of new market.
Back to top