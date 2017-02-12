Tokyo to propose Y5 bil to compensate firms for delayed Tsukiji relocation

TOKYO —

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike says the metropolitan government will propose an extra budget of 5 billion yen to compensate businesses for losses stemming from its postponement of the Tsukiji fish market relocation amid safety concerns at the new site.

But Koike suggested that more money could be sought in the future as the Tokyo government has not yet grasped the scale of the losses being incurred by businesses operating at the existing market. A metropolitan government source had said around 9 billion yen would have to be allocated to compensate the businesses.

The governor will propose the extra spending measure for the new fiscal year from April to a session of the metropolitan assembly beginning Feb 22.

Businesses dealing in fisheries, fruits and vegetables that are planning to move to the new market in the Toyosu waterfront area have collectively invested some 30 billion yen in their new facilities, according to the metropolitan government.

The Tsukiji wholesale market, known for its daily fish auctions, was originally scheduled to be relocated to the new site in Toyosu on Nov 7, but Koike, who assumed the gubernatorial post in August, decided to forgo the plan amid concerns about soil and air pollution at the new venue.

The new market was built on ground that had been used as a gas production site. The local government knew toxic substances were in the soil, but it nonetheless bought the land and took some cleanup measures to reduce contamination risks.

Despite such cleanup efforts, the local government recently announced the discovery of high-level toxins in groundwater there, leaving the timing, and the fate, of the relocation uncertain. The local government is currently conducting another groundwater survey.

A special metropolitan assembly committee on the relocation issue has recently decided to call in former Gov Shintaro Ishihara to ask him about the purchase of the contaminated land because he was the governor when the metropolitan government acquired the site from Tokyo Gas Co.

In response to the metropolitan government’s question about his involvement, Ishihara in a written reply in October had denied any involvement in land purchase negotiations, saying he had no recollection of them.

At a press conference on Friday, Koike pressed her predecessor to tell the assembly committee how the local government ended up purchasing the land. “People are watching,” she said.

© KYODO