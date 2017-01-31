Train driver dozes off between Yokohama and Kamata stations

TOKYO —

A 29-year-old train driver apparently fell asleep while he was operating a train on Monday afternoon.

According to Keihin Electric Express Railway Co Ltd (Keikyu Corp), the male driver was operating a rapid-transit train that had left Misakiguchi Station bound for Sengakuji Station. At around, 3:15 p.m., a passenger in the front car noticed the driver sleeping while the train was between Yokohama and Keikyu Kamata stations at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The passenger contacted Keikyu Corp on his cell phone.

The driver woke up and the train arrived safely at Kamata Station without any trouble.

Keikyu Corp officials told a news conference later that they questioned the driver who admitted to dozing off for about 10 minutes after becoming drowsy twice.

The company said the driver had the day off on Sunday and that he hadn’t been drinking, nor did he have any apparent health problems.

Japan Today