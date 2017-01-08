Train driver says he can't remember overrunning platform by 220 meters

CHIBA —

A train overran the platform at JR Kita-Matsudo Station in Chiba Prefecture by about 220 meters on Saturday. JR East said the 29-year-old driver said he felt sleepy and couldn’t remember what happened, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the JR Joban line. The train, which left Abiko, was bound for Yoyogi-Uehara. The conductor applied the emergency brake after he noticed that the train was not coming to a stop at the station.

There were no injuries among the 700 passengers on the train. JR East said train services were delayed for about 10 minutes affecting 1,400 passengers, as the train was backed up.

JR East said the driver had finished his Friday shift at 9 p.m. and began his Saturday shift at 4:50 a.m. The driver said he only got about five hours of sleep on Friday. He was allowed to continue operating the train Saturday, and no further incidents were reported.

Japan Today