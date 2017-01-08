Train driver says he can't remember overrunning platform by 220 meters

CHIBA —
A train overran the platform at JR Kita-Matsudo Station in Chiba Prefecture by about 220 meters on Saturday. JR East said the 29-year-old driver said he felt sleepy and couldn’t remember what happened, Sankei Shimbun reported.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the JR Joban line. The train, which left Abiko, was bound for Yoyogi-Uehara. The conductor applied the emergency brake after he noticed that the train was not coming to a stop at the station.
There were no injuries among the 700 passengers on the train. JR East said train services were delayed for about 10 minutes affecting 1,400 passengers, as the train was backed up.
JR East said the driver had finished his Friday shift at 9 p.m. and began his Saturday shift at 4:50 a.m. The driver said he only got about five hours of sleep on Friday. He was allowed to continue operating the train Saturday, and no further incidents were reported.
3RENSHO
"He was allowed to continue operating the train Saturday"
Really?
3
Maria
"was allowed to" or "was made to"?
1
Burning Bush
What's the difference between a driver and a conductor?
Again, another unclear story.
0
some14some
Again, another unclear story.
emergency brake = wake up call from a conductor to a driver? Only JT can make it clear. by the way, disciplinary action if any would be against JR east or driver/conductor?
-2
sf2k
BB
conductor is on the platform driver inside the train
They should have a mandatory 10 hours of delay between shifts like they do for pilots in the USA. You'd think after all the accidents they'd employ rules of obvious safety
The pilot rule is to get at least 10 hours of rest between shifts. Eight of those hours must involve uninterrupted sleep. Thus delays company puts upon employees to get to sleep is not included, not fiddled with
0
Brian Wheway
this whole culture of work, work, work, next to no sleep, then work work work again, has got to alter, if not these sort of incidents will occur more and more. as one person has said air line pilots have to have 10 hours rest, as an ex lorry drivers I know that we have to have daily breaks, and rest periods before starting work. this also applies to bus drivers, Iam sure in the UK train drivers also are required to have rest breaks. I am surprised that these sort of incidents don't occur more often.
0
Maria
I am curious how much experience he has as an independent train driver - is he a recent recruit?
0
Yubaru
Only in Japan, 10 minutes is considered a "delay" and the number of passengers affected matter too.
29? Can't be all that experienced, but in the bigger scheme of things, 10 minute delay is nothing, and this is only news because it's Japan.
2
Kokuzi
sf2k... Actually, the 'conductor' is the person in the cab at the rear of the train, who makes announcements and controls the doors. Must have a brake lever for emergency use. 'One-man' trains have no conductor.
0
SenseNotSoCommon
How many nights in a row had he only had five hours' sleep?
Why does he have less than eight hours between shifts?
