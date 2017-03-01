Tsukiji fish market may also sit atop contaminated soil

TOKYO —

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says in a report that there may be soil contamination at the Tsukiji fish market, caused by chemicals discarded by a long-gone dry-cleaning plant.

The report, made public Tuesday, is the latest revelation in the Tokyo government’s dilemma over whether to move the market to Toyosu, which is itself contaminated due to it being the site of a former Tokyo Gas plant.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tsukiji market was surveyed last year as part of a plan to determine how the land should be used once the market is relocated to Toyosu.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike delayed the move last November after the soil beneath the Toyosu market was found to be contaminated.

The Tsukiji market report says a dry-cleaning plant operated by the Allied Forces following World War II once occupied part of the land. Although the plant has been long gone, large amounts of an organic solvent solution are believed to have been used, and traces of this toxic chemical may be present in the soil.

In addition, a repair plant and gasoline stand were previously operating at the site of the famed fish market, and the report claims that “a possibility of soil contamination” is not out of the question.

Up until now, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has never conducted a large-scale investigation of soil sampling at Tsukiji like the tests carried out at Toyosu.

Koike told a news conference, “Basically, Tsukiji is covered with concrete and asphalt. From what I’ve been told, there shouldn’t be any problems concerning pollution and legal restrictions governing pollutants in this case, but we will test the soil.”

