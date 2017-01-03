Two perish in Saitama house fire

SAITAMA —

A 72-year-old man and his 68-year-old sister died in a fire which destroyed their house in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, early Tuesday morning.

According to police and firefighters, flames were seen coming from the wooden house of Chuetsu Tateyama at around 12:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 119 and 12 fire trucks were mobilized.

When the blaze was extinguished about two hours later, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in separate rooms. Police said they were Tateyama and his younger sister Misa.

Firefighters said they had not yet determined how the fire started.

