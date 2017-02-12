U.S. military provided Y880 mil to researchers in Japan since 2007

TOKYO —

The U.S. military has provided at least 880 million yen ($7.75 million) in funds to researchers at universities and public institutions in Japan since 2007, U.S. Defense Department materials show.

According to information released by the U.S. government, funding was giving to more than 100 research projects in a variety of fields such as artificial intelligence, robots, laser technology and carbon fiber materials.

The Defense Department records suggest Japanese researchers have long relied on such U.S. funding against the background of declining subsidies from the Japanese government.

The United States has been collecting information on advanced research and building relations with researchers to help maintain the U.S. military’s technological advantage.

Recipients of large funding included Osaka University, which received 243 million yen, and the Tokyo Institute of Technology, which was given 90 million yen, the data showed.

The U.S. military has said it has provided funds to Japanese universities and institutions for several decades. Such funding does not violate any Japanese law.

The universities and research institutions typically keep documents related to external funding only for several years, making it difficult for third parties to obtain past records.

