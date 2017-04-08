University offering disaster nursing course opens in quake-hit region

MORIOKA —

A new university opened in northern Japan on Friday offering disaster nursing courses in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Iwate University of Health and Medical Sciences held its first entrance ceremony with 78 freshmen enrolled. The university in the city of Morioka in Iwate Prefecture also hopes to help address the shortage of nurses in the northeastern Japan region, part of which was devastated by the March 11, 2011 disasters.

“The earthquake disaster made me strongly aware of death,” one of the students, Shion Minamihaba, 18, said at the ceremony. “I want to think more deeply about life and death.”

As the huge quake raised awareness of the importance of healthcare support, the university created curricula that include compulsory courses such as emergency aid and long-term psychological care for patients.

    Yubaru

    Better yet, train them as paramedics....there are too few of them in this country!

