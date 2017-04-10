Veterinarians team up to help pets, livestock in time of disaster

TOKYO —

Efforts are under way to help veterinary professionals across the country form emergency response teams to protect household pets and livestock in times of disaster including areas where major earthquakes are predicted to occur.

Such teams known as the veterinary medical assistance team, or VMAT, have already been established in Gunma, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures, and experts are holding seminars in other regions including the Kanto area in eastern Japan and the central Japan prefecture of Aichi for people willing to take part in the animal assistance team.

VMATs consisting of veterinarians and other veterinary professionals will set up bases in disaster-hit areas to care for animals in need of treatment and protection.

The Fukuoka Veterinary Medical Association in southwestern Japan established the country’s first VMAT in June 2013. It was mobilized for the first time in April 2016 after powerful earthquakes struck Kumamoto and its vicinity in the south of Fukuoka.

Fukuoka VMAT members found evacuees with pets sleeping in cars and advised them to move to shelters for the sake of their animals and, in some cases, the evacuees themselves who faced risks of heat exhaustion and economy class syndrome.

Many of the people were afraid of causing difficulties for other evacuees in shelters, according to team members.

Helping such people is also a type of role VMATs can play when disaster medical assistance teams formed by medical professionals have to attend to people needing immediate attention, said Toshihiro Funatsu, who joined the VMAT activities in Kumamoto.

Veterinary professionals established an association in July 2014 to help promote creation of VMATs across the country.

